Knife Deals: Buck Knives 232 Mr. Crappie Slab Shaver Filet Knife $9.99 70% OFF!!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives with a great buy on the Buck Knives 232 Mr. Crappie Slab Shaver Fillet Knife and sheath just $9.99 and in time for fishing season. That is 70% OFF the $35.00 MSRP. Also, they have a great price on the Mr. Crappie NRG Bump Board, just $6.99. Read AmmoLand review of the Buck Knives 231 Mr. Crappie Folding Slab Shaver Knife online here.

Buck Knives 232 Mr. Crappie Slab Shaver Filet Knife

North America’s best-known Crappie fisherman, Wally Marshall, has teamed up with Buck Knives to introduce the “Mr.Crappie by Buck Knives” line of products. The flexible trailing point 420J2 blades maximize on fish processing and are enhanced with full tang construction. The tip edge makes it easier to poke through tough scales and the main edge is properly shaped for control and comfort while holding in multiple positions over long periods of time. Each knife comes with a rigid plastic sheath featuring built-in drainage holes to minimize moisture buildup. Blade Length: 232: 4″(10.2cm), 233: 6″ (15.2 cm) Overall Length: 232: 9 1/2″ (24.1 cm), 233: 11 1/4″ (28.5 cm)Full Tang The tang is the unsharpened portion of the blade that extends into the handle material. This knife features a full tang that runs the length of the handle giving the knife a continuous structure resulting in a strong, reliable knife, perfect for heavy-duty task.

Forever Warranty

We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife, and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. Buck Knives are not intended to be used as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.

BLADE THICKNESS:
0.065″
BLADE LENGTH:
232: 4″(10.2 cm), 233: 6″ (15.2 cm)
WEIGHT:
232: 2.4 oz, 233: 2.7 oz.
HANDLE:
Nylon and tactile feel over mold
CARRY SYSTEM:
Sheath
ORIGIN:
Imported

Igor

When I first saw this ad a couple of weeks ago, I attempted to buy the 6 in model as offered. The ad let me choose only the 4 inch, so I called directly to Buck, and their representative handled an order of three 6 inch knives. He was very helpful and courteous. The knives appear to be well made, however the blade is Chinese. I shouldn’t have been surprised because the same happened when I bought a smaller K-Bar last year……Chinese made. Apparently, these manufacturers are making the same mistake Sears made when they kept the “Craftsman” name on… Read more »

PistolGrip44

Nice. Finally a deal I can do.

PistolGrip44

Too bad the guy in the video doesn’t have any idea how to properly fillet a fish. Way too much waste.

PistolGrip44

Ordered this and the Mr. Crappie Bump Board.

