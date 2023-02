Ammo Deals: CCI No.450 Magnum Small Rifle Primers 1000rd Case $96.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentuck Gun Co with bulk primers in stock. Pick up 1000 CCI No. 450 Magnum Small Rifle Primers $96.99 a case after coupon code ‘Ammoland10’. Buy more (limit two boxes) and use the coupon codes below to save more. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Compare prices online at KYGco.

Also, Kentucky gun co has NOBEL AMMO 209 Primers 10,000 Pack in stock found here.

CCI MAGNUM SMALL RIFLE PRIMERS CASE OF 5000 PRIMERS Our Magnum Rifle primers provide the extra heat needed to ensure reliable, consistent ignition. The primers produce a 20 percent hotter flame to light propellants in the toughest conditions, yet are as sensitive as all CCI® primers. Provide extra heat and ignition power

20 percent hotter flame to light propellants in the toughest hunting conditions

No loss in sensitivity

SPECIFICATIONS:

Type Small Rifle

Bullet Style Small Rifle

Package Quantity 5000

Usage Reloading

