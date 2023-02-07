ETS Group Releases New Carbon Smoke Series Magazines

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The ETS Group announces the release of their new line of Carbon Smoke Series Magazines. In a time when costs are rising, ETS is committed to producing superior products at affordable prices. Their newly built manufacturing facility gives them more control over quality and efficiency during the manufacturing process, paving the way for their new Carbon Smoke Series line of magazines. Built better than ever and priced so you can get the most out of your money.

These dark smoke-colored magazines are impact, chemical, and UV resistant, and the translucent body allows you to see the remaining round count. Utilizing their proprietary blend of polymers, these magazines won’t crack or break when dropped and won’t become brittle over time when exposed to harsh environments. The Carbon Smoke Series magazines are robust, reliable, and can be stored fully loaded without the concern of damaging the feed lips.

ETS prides itself on being the leading manufacturer of the world’s toughest polymer magazines. Their no-compromise commitment to their customers drives every decision, from material selection to customer service. All ETS products are made in the USA and come with a lifetime warranty. Whether at the range or for self-defense, ETS is committed to providing magazines that feed smoothly and consistently and are always ready when you need them.

To view the complete line of ETS products visit www.etsgroup.us.

About ETS Group

Established in 2014, Elite Tactical Systems Group’s (ETS) goal is to provide customers with innovative products by utilizing cutting-edge design, materials, and manufacturing processes to create the toughest polymer magazines and the world’s fastest speedloaders. We are proud to offer durable, top-quality, American-made products built to withstand the rigors of heavy-duty use.