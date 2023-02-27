Ammo Deals: ETS Magazine 9mm 32round Gun Mags Fits Glock 17/19/26 $14.99 FREE S&H

Posted on by
Elite Tactical Systems Magazine 9mm 32Rd Smoke Gray Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Beril.com with a great price on the Elite Tactical Systems Magazines in 9mm with 32round capacity in Smoke Gray for $14.99 with FREE shipping at check out. Fits Glock 17/19/26. Yuo save more money buying multiples. Check prices here, and you’ll see why we like this deal.

Elite Tactical Systems Magazine 9mm 32Rd Smoke Gray Fits Glock 17/19/26

Reliability of our ETS mags:

The ETS transparent Glock mags take visibility and safety to a new level. Users are able to quickly determine the round count and ammo type from any viewing angle.

These mags have been through rigorous testing including several 1000s of rounds ran through them without failure, using all generations and sizes of Glock pistols.

We cut no corners in testing to ensure our mags deliver the same reliability that is expected out of OEM Glock mags.

The ETS GLock mag:

  • Fully compatible with aftermarket base plates.
  • Reliably hold the slide back when empty.
  • Drop Free
  • Easy disassembly for cleaning
  • Specially designed base plate has a grip rib to aid in extraction
  • Superiority of our Polymer:

To insure our mags can handle any abuse that the user would put it through we use our proven Advanced Transparent Polymer. This is the same groundbreaking polymer we developed for our AR15 magazine.

We have tested our Polymer in the following conditions:

  • Repeated drops from 8ft fully loaded without breaking or cracking.
  • Extreme thermal conditions ranging from -60 to 180 deg F for extended periods.
  • Extremely elevated UV exposure for several months to ensure it will not become brittle.
  • Unmatched chemical resistance including Deet, Fuels, Cleaners…
  • Creep resistant, your mag will not creep/spread when stored fully loaded.

Several different brands of ammo were used in testing, including hollow points.

