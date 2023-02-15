Grey Man Tactical Introduces Vehicle Locking Rifle Rack + Pistol Safe

Grey Man Tactical introduces the ultimate locking transportation package for both rifle and handgun with the #303 – Vehicle Locking Rifle Rack + Pistol Safe RMPX. The Locking Rifle Rack – SC-6 Mount secures your rifle by clamping down on the buffer tube or handguard of your rifle and utilizes a 12V cigarette lighter push button for electronic release of the locking mechanism.

Included in the package is the Vaultek® SL20i – Biometric Slider Safe that secures your handgun while keeping it out of sight. The RMP Cover™ adds an additional level of concealment covering the entire panel and the contents.

Designed to be the most durable and secure mounting solution on the market, the #303 package from Grey Man Tactical is the go-to option for firearm owners.

The #303 – Vehicle Locking Rifle Rack + Pistol Safe RMPX™ Package contents include:

QTY 1 – 15.25 X 25 RMPX™

QTY 1 – RMP Cover™

QTY 1 – RMP™ Headrest Mounting Clamp

QTY 1 – Master Lock® 5/16″ Python Adjustable Locking Cable

QTY 1 – G-Code® Soft Shell Scorpion Mag Carrier [Pistol]

QTY 1 – G-Code® Soft Shell Scorpion Mag Carrier [Rifle]

QTY 1 – Locking Rifle Mount – SC-6

QTY 1 – RMP™ Buttstock Cup Kit [Standard, Black Anodized]

QTY 1 – SE20-BK Keypad Safe

MSRP $1,499.99

For more information on the #303 Vehicle Locking Rifle Rack + Pistol Safe RMPX™ Package, visit www.greymantactical.com.

GMT™ Guarantee:

Grey Man Tactical™ warranties its products against defects in workmanship and materials. If you have a defective product, we will gladly replace it at no cost to you. This does not apply to third party products.

About GMT™:

In 2012, Paul Capdepon lived in an area where he preferred the contents of his personal gear to not be known. He carried a nondescript commuter-style backpack and wanted the ability to organize EDC-type gear. Not finding a suitable option, Paul decided to adapt the traditional MOLLE-style grid and designed the first Rigid MOLLE Panel™ to insert into any backpack with a 15″ laptop sleeve.

After receiving interest in the Rigid MOLLE Panel™ Paul had made for his own gear, he decided to launch a basic website in 2014 to begin selling them. Paul worked with local manufacturers from his home state of Louisiana as the demand for expanding the range of RMP™ sizes quickly increased. GMT™ has performed extensive testing and evaluations in the most adverse and demanding conditions. GMT™ then incorporated customer feedback to optimize performance in creating a dependable organizational platform.

The RMP Series™ has since been utilized by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies – specifically the DOS, DOJ, DHS, FBI, USMS, USBP, NYPD and LAPD to US Armed Forces, including the US Army, USAF, USN, USMC, USCG and USSOCOM – with implementation in missions assigned across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and surrounding areas of operation. As a result, the RMP Series™ has yielded over 1,000 Five Star Reviews in our efforts to make critical gear rapidly accessible.

It is our ongoing passion to serve the prepared citizens, outdoorsmen, Law Enforcement, First Responders and Armed Forces communities, and we look forward to continuing to create gear that enables you to perform at the highest standard.

For more information, please visit: www.greymantactical.com