Gun Owners Should Celebrate Brownells’ ‘NAT’L 2A Day’

BELLEVUE, WA – The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) is encouraging American gun owners to celebrate the second annual “National 2nd Amendment Day” established by Brownells, the world-famous catalog sources for guns, gun parts, accessories, gunsmithing tools, and more, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at participating gun ranges.

National 2nd Amendment Day at Brownells

According to Brownells, participating gun ranges include all Range USA locations, plus individual gun ranges located in Missouri, Virginia, Iowa, Florida and Nebraska.

“Nothing typifies the uniqueness of American life so much as our exercise of the Second Amendment,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “For tens of millions of Americans, visiting a gun range is an important part of their lifestyle. It is an opportunity to gather with friends, improve their skills and reinforce all of the gun safety lessons they’ve learned and practiced over the years. Shooting ranges provide a friendly environment, opportunities to meet new people and the chance to spend quality recreational time doing something they enjoy.” “February 22nd is a day we, as a nation, can recognize, celebrate and do our part to secure one of the most important rights guaranteed by our Constitution – the right to keep and bear arms,” said Pete Brownell, Chairman of the Board. “I hope Americans from all walks of life visit the range on this one day – 2/22 – pull the trigger, build community and safely exercise their Second Amendment right, which is the underpinnings of safety, and security in America.”

Firearms ownership is an American tradition dating back to the earliest settlements, well before there ever was a United States. It is part of the American fabric and is specifically protected not only by the Constitution’s Second Amendment—the cornerstone of our Bill of Rights—but also by state constitutional right-to-bear-arms provisions in all but a handful of states. However, since the 2010 Supreme Court ruling in McDonald v. City of Chicago, a case brought by the Second Amendment Foundation, the amendment has been incorporated to the states via the Fourteenth Amendment.

“We’re hoping gun owners, and future gun owners, enjoy this opportunity and thank our good friends at Brownells for once again sponsoring this worthwhile event,” Gottlieb said. “We are proud that Brownells is a Gold Level sponsor of SAF and our activities, and ‘National 2nd Amendment Day’ is a great idea!”

About Second Amendment Foundation

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 720,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.

