Holosun Confirms Positive Identification with Weapon Mounted Light Series

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Holosun’s P.ID series of weapon mounted lights consists of four models, P.ID, P.ID HC, P.ID Plus, and P.ID Dual. Compact, lightweight, and ultra-durable, each P.ID model gives you the confidence to tackle any task in the dark. P.ID features include high candela white light, visible green laser, and IR laser, depending on the model. Built for the rigors of professional use, P.ID is compatible with common duty holsters.

The Holosun P.ID series of weapon mounted lights feature a CNC-milled 7075 anodized aluminum housing that is IP68 waterproof and offers 2000g of shock resistance to provide maximum protection. P.ID weapon mounted lights are compatible with 1913 Picatinny accessory rails and include interchangeable rail interface keys for optimized button positioning and compatibility with various firearm options. P.ID weapon mounted lights offer a 60-minute runtime using the included 18350 flat-top battery that is both removable and rechargeable via the magnetic USB charging cable in the box. The P.ID Plus and P.ID Dual models feature independent white light and laser activation buttons and have programmable modes for function customization.

P.ID is a high-power, compact white light featuring 1,000 lumen and 23,000 candela. MSRP: $135.28

P.ID HC is a high candela, compact white light featuring 42,000 candela and 800 lumens. MSRP: $199.99

P.ID Plus is a high-power white light with visible green laser which can fire independently using WL or VIS activation buttons or simultaneously via Plus Mode which enables the user to fire both white light and green laser by pressing any activation button. MSRP: $199.99

P.ID Dual is a high-power white light with visible green laser and an infrared laser. P.ID Dual includes Plus Mode and adds IR Mode (IR function only) and Dual Mode which enables the user to fire white light and VIS green laser, or IR laser using different activation buttons providing active aiming on multiple spectrums should the need arise. MSRP: $282.35



As with all Holosun products, the P.ID weapon mounted light series includes a limited lifetime warranty with more information available at https://holosun.com/index/product/item/cid/26.html.

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake Technology™, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafe™, Multiple Reticle System™ (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.

