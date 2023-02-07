Liemke Keiler-35 Pro Thermal Monocular Wins Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blaser Group is pleased to announce its Liemke Thermal Optics division has won a prestigious Gray’s Best award for its Keiler-35 Pro thermal monocular. Liemke thermal devices are at the forefront of technology, and the brand has long been the top choice among European hunters for observing and tracking game. The Keiler-35 Pro is intuitive to use and detects heat signatures at distances of up to 1,350 yards in all light conditions – nighttime, daytime, dawn, or dusk.

Each year the editors of Gray’s Sporting Journal test new products to determine which truly stand out as the best in their category. They “select gear that not only makes good first impressions, but also satisfies during repeated use.” Gray’s Best winners, according to the editors, “ not only deliver on the claims of their makers but also have an extra attribute, an extra something that triggers a tenor of feel, remembrance, or aesthetic and can be defined only as …. Satisfying.

Here is an excerpt from the Gray’s Sporting Journal 2023 Expeditions and Guides Annual:

“Thermal night-vision equipment is not normally considered part of the fair-chase hunter’s standard kit, but times change, and requirements change with them. One obvious (and perfectly ethical) use is in pursuing feral hogs, which are hunted not for sport but to reduce their numbers, and the damage they do by (almost) any means possible. Another use is in our now-ubiquitous deer stands, normally occupied in the pre-dawn darkness and later up to and after nightfall. For purposes of observing animal movement during those hours of darkness, a thermal night vision monocular is invaluable…..”

Terry Wieland, Shooting Editor

“We truly appreciate the time and effort the editors of Gray’s Sporting Journal take each year to test and evaluate products,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “It is always an honor to win a Gray’s Best, and we look forward to introducing many more exciting Liemke thermal optics in the months ahead. The technology and quality just keep getting better.”

For more information on Liemke Thermal Optic, visit: Liemke.com.

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing.

Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting-edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.