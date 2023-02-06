New Mossy Oak Shotshells from Apex

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- APEX Ammunition, makers of award-winning, hand-loaded, ultra-high-density Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) shotshells, is pleased to introduce its newest ammunition for turkey hunters – the APEX Mossy Oak Greenleaf Turkey TSS Blend.

Available in 3-inch 12-gauge 2 1/4 oz. loads and 3-inch 20-gauge 1 5/8 oz. loads, these premium “duplex” shells feature a combination of No. 9 and No. 10 TSS delivering an exceptional payload of 1,096 pellets in the 12-gauge shells and 774 pellets in the 20-gauge. With an industry-leading density of 18.1 grams per cubic centimeter, the APEX tungsten super shot loads hit with devastating energy. Each meticulously hand-loaded shell features clean-burning powder and APEX’s one-piece tungsten-grade wad system engineered to deliver the tightest patterns possible and maximum barrel protection.

“We spend a great deal of time at APEX on research and development and only introduce new loads once they have been perfected to meet our stringent standards,” said Jason Lonsberry, CEO, APEX Ammunition. “This new Mossy Oak Greenleaf Turkey TSS Blend is a special offering that hits with a massive payload and exceptional retained energy. We’re excited to offer this new load to our fellow turkey hunters as we continue the partnership with our friends at Mossy Oak.” “Mossy Oak and APEX were both created with a founding obsession for turkey hunting, and there’s no doubt they’re cut from the same cloth as we are – as turkey hunters and as gamekeepers. From their custom shells for my grandad “Mr. Fox” to the rest of our family, they’ve been a part of every turkey season of ours since APEX was founded,” said Daniel Haas, Director of Brand Marketing, Mossy Oak. “We’re proud to add to the storied legacy of Greenleaf in the turkey woods with some of the most innovative and trustworthy folks in the world of ammo.”

Designed for maximum penetration at extended ranges, APEX Turkey TSS loads are currently available in multiple gauges – 10 ga., 12 ga., 16 ga., 20 ga., 28 ga., and .410 bore – and a variety of shot sizes, shell lengths, and blends.

MSRP:

APEX Mossy Oak Greenleaf Turkey TSS Blend 12-Gauge: $62.99 (per 5-round box)

APEX Mossy Oak Greenleaf Turkey TSS Blend 20-Gauge: $49.99 (per 5-round box)

About APEX Ammunition

What started in 2017 with a few handmade shells for a hunting trip with buddies has become an obsession to provide wing shooters with the absolute best-performing ammunition possible. Founded by U.S. Veterans and hunting enthusiasts in the great state of Mississippi, APEX Ammunition pioneered the commercial application of ultra-high-density Tungsten Super Shot to create the hardest-hitting, most accurate shot loads in the business. The driving principle behind the company’s continued quest for innovation and better performance is its commitment to delivering a hunting experience like no other. For more information, visit ApexAmmunition.com.