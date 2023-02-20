USA – Tyrant CNC, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket firearms parts and accessories, is proud to announce the release of the new Tyrant CNC P365 Slide Catch Lever. The Tyrant CNC P365 Slide Catch Lever is designed to provide P365 owners with improved control and precise manipulation of their pistol’s slide. It is the latest addition to the company’s line of P365 products, which includes the popular Tyrant CNC P365 Slide Cap and Magazine Release, known for their exceptional design and reliability among P365 owners.

The lightweight and ergonomic design of the slide catch lever ensures an improved level of performance. It features an extended slide catch lever tab for improved reach and leverage, with serrations for increased grip and control. The Tyrant CNC P365 Slide Catch Lever is compatible with all P365 models and is available now through Tyrant CNC’s website and authorized dealers. It is backed by a lifetime warranty and comes with a limited 30-day money-back guarantee.

For more information about the new Tyrant CNC P365 Slide Catch Lever and other Tyrant CNC products, please visit www.tyrantcnc.com.

About Tyrant CNC:

Tyrant Designs products are CNC-machined in Chicago with a lifetime warranty. We’re not here to make “me too” products. After all, we invented the skeletonized AR-15 grips. We’ll leave the knock-offs to the other guys.

Visit www.tyrantcnc.com for more info.