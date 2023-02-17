NSSF Applauds Senator Daines’ FIND Act Introduction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, welcomed the introduction of S. 428, the Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination (FIND) Act, into Congress by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.). The bill has 14 original co-sponsors. This vital legislation will end the ability of corporate entities to profit from taxpayer-funded federal contracts while discriminating against a constitutionally-protected industry at the same time.

“This legislation led by Senator Daines puts ‘woke’ corporations on notice that Americans’ God-given Second Amendment rights aren’t for sale. Corporations that choose to deny lawful businesses in the firearm industry essential goods and services would no longer benefit from taxpayer-funded federal contracts, which they use to fund their gun control agenda,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “This bill will ensure public policies are crafted by the elected officials the American public sends to represent them and not unaccountable “woke” corporate executives. We thank Senator Daines for his leadership to ensure fairness in business, reasserting Congress’ role in ensuring the federal government isn’t picking marketplace winners and losers based on politics and protecting the ability of a lawful industry to compete for goods and services without artificial and agenda-driven barriers.”

Sen. Daines’ FIND Act does not tell companies with whom they must do business. However, just as companies can choose who they wish to do business with, so can the government when it spends taxpayers’ money. This bill ensures corporations cannot benefit from contracts and subcontracts funded by taxpayers only to use their financial strength to unfairly discriminate against the firearm industry. For far too long, corporations have engaged in “boardroom gun control” to force firearm businesses to adopt measures that would restrict Americans’ Second Amendment rights. Corporations are free to hold these anti-Second Amendment policies if they choose but would forfeit access to lucrative federal contracts.

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman introduced companion legislation, H.R. 53, in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has 102 co-sponsors. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a similar law in Texas in 2021, and similar legislation is being considered in other state capitols.

Senator Daines’ legislation would bring those same fair business protections to the federal government to ensure corporate entities are not forcing policies that deny American civil liberties through the benefit of taxpayer-funded federal contracts.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org