Optics Deals: Primary Arms SLx MD-25 Microdot Red Dot $99.99 FREE Shipping

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a great price on the Primary Arms SLx MD-25 Microdot Red Dot marked down to just $99.99 with FREE Shipping. You save $90.00 off the MSRP! r=Read our review of this cool micro-red-dot optic.

Primary Arms SLx MD-25 Microdot Red Dot

After rigorous field testing, this optic has been given a Silver-tier rating by the National Tactical Officers Association.

This Primary Arms red dot sight is part of the SLx optics line. SLx optics built their reputation for innovation, reliability, and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve you in any environment.

The humble microdot is a hard-to-beat package when you want speed without adding a lot of weight to your firearm. The venerable 30mm red dot is a great option for shooters who prefer to have speed AND a wide field of view through their optic. The SLx MD-25 is here to offer the perfect balance between the two with a compact design that weighs barely 2 ounces more than a standard microdot, yet offers the same field of view as a 30mm red dot! Add in super bright, daytime illumination, an up to 50,000-hour battery life, and the next generation ruggedized micro mount and you’ll see how we’re pushing the envelope for fast, lightweight optics!