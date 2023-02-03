Gun Deals: Radical Firearms RPR 5.56 NATO 16″ AR15 Rifle $399.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The Radical Firearms RPR 5.56 NATO 16″ AR15 Rifle offers MIL-STD upper and lower receivers, a 15″ MHR free float rail system for improved accuracy and a superb hand grip, and ample space for accessories. Get this high-performance rifle for the excellent price of $399.99 with FREE shipping. This one will sell out!

Also, they have more models for $399.99 online here!!

Radical Firearms RPR 300 Blk 16″ AR15 Rifle The Radical Firearms 16″ Socom 5.56mm AR rifle uses MIL-STD Upper and lower receivers along with 15″ RPR free float rail system for increased accuracy, keeping your hands cool, and giving you plenty of room for accessories. UPC: 816903022823

Brand: Radical Firearms

Barrel Length: 16″



Barrel Material: 4140 Chrome Moly Vanadium



Barrel Finish: Melonite



Barrel Profile: Socom



Barrel Thread Pitch: 1/2×28



Chamber: 5.56mm



Twist Rate: 1:7



Barrel Extension: M4 Feed Ramps



Gas System: Mid Length



Gas Block Type: .750 Low Profile Gas Block



Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider



Upper Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6



Upper Receiver Style: M4 MIL-STD



Upper Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing



Forward Assist: Yes



Dust Cover: Yes



Handguard Type: Free Float



Handguard Style: M-Lok Thin Rail



Handguard Length: 15″



Charging Handle: MIL-STD



Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6



Lower Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing



Fire Control Group: Semi-Automatic MIL-STD Style Ambi



Buffer Tube: Carbine MIL-STD



Stock Adjustment: 6 Postion



Stock: B5 BRAVO



Magazine: 5.56mm 30 Round

Regardless if it’s your first or fiftieth, a Radical Firearms AR rifle will not disappoint!

