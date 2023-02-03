Gun Deals: Radical Firearms RPR 5.56 NATO 16″ AR15 Rifle $399.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The Radical Firearms RPR 5.56 NATO 16″ AR15 Rifle offers MIL-STD upper and lower receivers, a 15″ MHR free float rail system for improved accuracy and a superb hand grip, and ample space for accessories. Get this high-performance rifle for the excellent price of $399.99 with FREE shipping. This one will sell out!
Radical Firearms RPR 300 Blk 16″ AR15 Rifle
The Radical Firearms 16″ Socom 5.56mm AR rifle uses MIL-STD Upper and lower receivers along with 15″ RPR free float rail system for increased accuracy, keeping your hands cool, and giving you plenty of room for accessories.
- UPC: 816903022823
- Brand: Radical Firearms
- Barrel Length: 16″
- Barrel Material: 4140 Chrome Moly Vanadium
- Barrel Finish: Melonite
- Barrel Profile: Socom
- Barrel Thread Pitch: 1/2×28
- Chamber: 5.56mm
- Twist Rate: 1:7
- Barrel Extension: M4 Feed Ramps
- Gas System: Mid Length
- Gas Block Type: .750 Low Profile Gas Block
- Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider
- Upper Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6
- Upper Receiver Style: M4 MIL-STD
- Upper Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing
- Forward Assist: Yes
- Dust Cover: Yes
- Handguard Type: Free Float
- Handguard Style: M-Lok Thin Rail
- Handguard Length: 15″
- Charging Handle: MIL-STD
- Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6
- Lower Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing
- Fire Control Group: Semi-Automatic MIL-STD Style Ambi
- Buffer Tube: Carbine MIL-STD
- Stock Adjustment: 6 Postion
- Stock: B5 BRAVO
- Magazine: 5.56mm 30 Round
Regardless if it’s your first or fiftieth, a Radical Firearms AR rifle will not disappoint!
