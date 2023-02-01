|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale that if you game their shopping cart with coupon code ‘ammoland’, you can pick up the RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Master Reloading Kit and all the parts for $287.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. You save $252.00+ off the MSRP.
Update: Although we have not yet confirmed this, but it looks like you can also get a $75.00 gift card from Brownells when you buy this item.
RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Master Reloading Kit
The Rock Chucker Supreme Master Reloading Kit has long been the king of reloading kits. We took the benchmark of single stage presses (Rock Chucker Supreme) and surrounded it with the equipment you need (except dies and shell holders) to start handloading ammunition like a pro.
Rock Chucker Supreme Press Includes:
- .17-.60 Debur Tool
- Accessory Handle – 2 with two case neck brushes
- M500 Mechanical Scale
- Uniflow-III Powder Measure
- Hand Priming Tool
- Universal Case Loading Block
- Hex Key Set
- Case Lube Kit
- Powder Funnel
- Speer Reloading Manual
This kit is a simple solution if you are just dipping your toes into hand loading or have been reloading for decades.
Ammo Deals: RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Reloading Kit $287.99 FREE S&H $75GC CODE
