Ammo Deals: RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Reloading Kit $287.99 FREE S&H $75GC CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale that if you game their shopping cart with coupon code ‘ammoland’, you can pick up the RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Master Reloading Kit and all the parts for $287.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. You save $252.00+ off the MSRP.

Update: Although we have not yet confirmed this, but it looks like you can also get a $75.00 gift card from Brownells when you buy this item.

RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Master Reloading Kit The Rock Chucker Supreme Master Reloading Kit has long been the king of reloading kits. We took the benchmark of single stage presses (Rock Chucker Supreme) and surrounded it with the equipment you need (except dies and shell holders) to start handloading ammunition like a pro. Rock Chucker Supreme Press Includes: .17-.60 Debur Tool

Accessory Handle – 2 with two case neck brushes

M500 Mechanical Scale

Uniflow-III Powder Measure

Hand Priming Tool

Universal Case Loading Block

Hex Key Set

Case Lube Kit

Powder Funnel

Speer Reloading Manual This kit is a simple solution if you are just dipping your toes into hand loading or have been reloading for decades.

