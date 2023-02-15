|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a whole lot of Remington Law Enforcement Ammo in stock and at great prices. Like Remington 9mm UMC 115Gr FMJ Mega Pack with 1000 rounds for $340.00 with FREE shipping at check out. That is American-made brass ammo for $0.34 each a round with shipping.
Bereli also has 500 rounds boxes of:
Remington 9mm UMC 115Gr FMJ Mega Pack
All UMC handgun ammunition is American-made in Lonoke, Arkansas, using first-quality, factory-fresh brass, and clean-shooting Kleanbore primers to provide the best value for practice, personal defense, and hunting. UMC handgun ammunition offers the choice of full metal-case, soft point, jacketed hollow point bullets, or leadless (leadcore bullets and lead-free primers) in several popular handgun calibers. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better value anywhere.
Ammo Deals: Remington 9mm UMC 115Gr FMJ Mega Pack 1000rnds $340.00 FREE S&H
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Are people really still buying ammo at this price?
people are paying 5.65 per gallon for gas for their boat too.
That be true and buy the case. It’s like the stock market…….So where would you rather be? ” no ammo or, no you really need it right now, and I mean Really Need It Right NOW! Plus if you ended up not needing it right now,it would come in handy as a replacement for money when you are hungry for a carrot and don’t have one.
Biden’s maxist socialist handlers are destroying the dollar’s purchasing power for everything.
We will all be buying our clothing at the local thrift store; driving 90cc scooters that get a hundred miles per gallon; canning our own garden raised vegetables; and saving our cash to make the mortgage payments.
With Obison’s handlers ruining our economy as fast as they can, it is quite possible that a year from now we are going to be looking back at the prices and limited availability and wishing for “those good ole days of 2022”. I hope that is not the case, but communist china is sworn to defeat us and we have seen many holes in our just in time delivery system. I don’t think it would take much to make the shortages the us experienced in ww-ii look like times of plenty. People need to take serious what the chinese are… Read more »
no the fix would be 2a supported
Chinese are buying up raw materials ,copper mines and the like
Some of the ammo out there is shooting dirty due to inferior components. This add claims to shoot clean pricey stuff.
Buyer beware.
Highway robbery. I purchased this precovid for $170 shipped. This is price gouging.
There should be a law !!!!! PERIOD !!!!!
[Edited to add: robbery is when someone takes something by using force. Capitalism is when someone offers something for sale and you get to choose whether you accept the offer.]
and inflation is when goobers print money so what is in your hand buys less and less look at price paid for scrap brass and copper omg
Yes, that’s a big cause of inflation. However, inflation is not the reason ammo tripled in price in 2020 and is still roughly twice the 2019 price.
It never ceases to amaze me how some people love government controlling the market as long as it appears to benefit them and the mental gymnastics these people use to convince themselves it’s not socialism is mind boggling.
Never, ever do they hang around to discuss their altnernative. When asked what would happen if retailers charged less, they run away. When asked how they would prevent the massive gray market that would instantly appear if retailers charged less than what people are willing to pay, they run away. When asked how they would enforce price controls, or the rationing that it would require, they run away. When asked if they have looked at the other countries that have imposed government-enforced price controls and what that led to, they run away. When it is pointed out to them they… Read more »
You probably shouldn’t buy it then.
At the low price of .37 cents per round? For 115 gr FMJ? Thank you Remington and Bereli. Gonna place my order now. Might get two. NOT!!!
Maybe single-shot handguns will become popular again.
Another “deal”, even at $369.99 it still has a $150.00 pocket PADDING…
The incredible shrinking dollar, as it takes more and more of them to buy anything. Previous to 2020 / Covid-19, I would often tell people to look up any “inflation calculator” online. Enter $1000 as the starting amount, and make the starting year, say, 1990. Then enter the ending year as 2020, just for a 30 year example. Click the “Calculate” button and you will quickly see you would need almost $2000 in 2020 dollars to buy what $1000 would have bought you in 1990. To see for yourself, here is a DuckDuckGo search for “inflation calculator:”: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=inflation+calculator&atb=v314-1&ia=web and here… Read more »
YOU WILL SELL MORE IF IT IS “LOWER IS PRICE” ==== WE THE PEOPLE ARE NOT THIS DESPERATE! TO PAY YOUR “GOUGING’ PRICES ! BRING IT DOWN TO 18 CENTS OR ‘LESS’ PER ROUND !!!! OR YOUR INVENTORY WILL SIT IN STORAGE & RUST AWAY!!!