Optics Deals: Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD Red Dot $54.99 60%+ OFF FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with another ridiculously cheap price on the Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD reddot, now just $54.99 with FREE shipping. That is 76% plus off the $230.00 MSRP.
Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD
The 1 Tactix RRD is the perfect combination of durability and functionality. Weighing only 9.5 ounces, the 1 Tactix RRD features a 2 Minutes of Angle (MOA) red dot with 6 levels of brightness and night vision compatibility.
- Brand: Riton
- SKU: 1TRRD
- UPC: 019962526961
- Condition: New
Features:
- 1 MOA Windage and Elevation Adjustment
- 6 Levels of Red Illumination Featuring On/Off Between Each Level
- 40,000 Hours Battery Life
Specifications:
- Magnification: 1
- Parallax Adjustment: Fixed at 50 yards
- Tube Diameter: 30mm
- Objective Lens Diameter: 29mm
- Lens Coating: Fully Multi-Coated, Full Wide Band, Waterproof Coated, Low Light Enhancement
- Material: 6061-T6
- Eye Relief: Unlimited
- Click Value at 100 yds/mm: 1”
- Adjustment Range: 120 MOA
- Length: 3.76in/95.5mm
- Weight: 9.5oz/269g
- Included Additional: Cantilever Mount, Flip Up Lens Covers, Lens Cloth
It can run up to 40,000 hours on one single CR2032 battery and comes standard with a skeletonized, cantilever mount.
Optics Deals: Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD Red Dot $54.99 76%+ OFF FREE S&H
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Product Reviews:
At AmmoLand News we give it four (4) stars. How would you rate the Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD red dot?
Riton has the worst cust. service. when ever i looked at one of there scopes, red dots it never said if it was waterproof or not so i contacted them on 3 occasions and never got a reply back, oh well they lost my business
I’ve used Leupold almost exclusively my entire life for everything optics related. Their scopes hold zero and their sites and red dots are in my opinion the best on the market. Their service / customer service is top notch. Plus, Leupold ain’t made in China!