Gun Deals: Rock Island M200 38 Special Revolver $ To-Low-to-Show FREE Shipping

KYGunCo with a price too low to list on a classic Rock Island M200 38 Special 4″ 6Rd revolver.

ROCK ISLAND M200 38 SPECIAL 4″ 6RD PARKERIZED The M200 Revolver is great for an everyday carry with a 4″ semi-shrouded barrel for better accuracy and handling. Includes a fixed front sight with smooth channel frame-cut rear sight for durability and constant holster use. Chambered in 38 Special, it can be fired in single or double action. SPECIFICATIONS Caliber: 38 Special

Capacity: 6rds

Weight: 1.76lbs

Overall Length: 8.75″

Barrel Length: 4″

Sights: Front Fixed Ramp, Rear Fixed Wide Square Notch

Trigger Pull: 4-6lbs

Finish: Parkerized It also features a combat polymer grip and parkerized finish.

