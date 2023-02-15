SHTF Deals: MIRA Safety CM-6M Tactical Gas Mask $263.99 FREE Shipping Shooter Compatible

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- With all the crazy in the U.S. today, including toxic train car explosions, taunting the nuclear Russian bear, and now UFOs, it might be time to step up your SHTF gear. Mira Safety has a sale on the MIRA Safety CM-6M Tactical Gas Mask for $263.99 with FREE Shipping. These masks have great reviews for being rifle-friendly and high quality.

MIRA Safety CM-6M Tactical Gas Mask $$263.99 FREE Shipping Shooter Compatible

Combining premium features with superior mil-spec construction, MIRA Safety’s CM-6M CBRN Tactical Gas Mask protects your face, internal organs and respiratory system against a full spectrum of toxic industrial chemicals (TIC) and chemical warfare agents (CWA) including chemical, biological and nuclear threats such as radioactive dust, noxious gas, vaporized pollutants and more.

This is a reusable full-face respirator/gas mask originally designed for professional use in industrial, agricultural, police and rescue squads, and civil defense settings. The CM-6M is marked with a “CE” symbol and is manufactured and marked in accordance with the EN 136:1998 standard, class III and EN 148-1.

