Optics Deal: Sig Tango MSR 1-6x24mm Riflescope & Cantilevered Base $299.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Euro Optics with a doorbuster price on the Sig Sauer Tango MSR 1-6x24mm riflescope and a Cantilevered base for $299.99 and FREE shipping. That is $200.00 OFF the MSRP.
Sig Sauer Tango MSR 1-6x24mm
Sig Sauer’s Tango MSR Riflescope is a perfect addition to an AR-type platform but works equally well on virtually any other modern sporting rifle. It utilizes a high performance 6x optical systems with low dispersion glass for a crystal clear sight picture and excellent light transmission. The Tango MSR also comes equipped with an illuminated MSR-BDC6 SFP reticle, which is composed of a precise, 1-MOA free floating center-dot in the middle of an illuminated 10.85 MOA semicircle. Directly below the center-dot and semicircle is a “Christmas Tree” of holdover points and hash marks, allowing you to effectively compensate for bullet drop and wind drift at extended ranges.
Features of the Tango MSR Riflescope:
- High performance 6x optical systems with low dispersion glass
- Illuminated MSR-BDC6 SFP reticle with 11 illumination levels
- Integrated throw lever
- Alpha-MSR cantilevered scope mount
Other features of the Tango MSR include an integrated throw lever to seamlessly transition between magnifications, and an Alpha-MSR cantilevered scope mount is included as well.
