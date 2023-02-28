Smith and Wesson’s New M&P FPC Folding 9mm Carbine

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, is proud to introduce its new folding pistol carbine, the M&P FPC.

Smith & Wesson M&P FFC 9mm Pistol Carbine

Chambered in 9mm, the optics-ready FPC has a length of 30 ⅜ inches, and a compact folded length of 16 ⅜ inches. It comes equipped with three double-stack M&P pistol magazines, including one 17-round and two 23-round mags. This new carbine features an integrated recoil buffer system, ½-28 threaded muzzle, and in-stock magazine storage for making reloading fast and efficient. The horizontal folding mechanism of the FPC provides a locking latch to enable secured transport and prevents interference with most top-mounted optics or accessories.

“The team at Smith & Wesson aimed to design a pistol carbine that was compatible with various M&P series pistol magazines. We exceeded that initial desire by introducing side-folding mechanics that deliver a unique compact feature and allow the user to keep their sight system mounted on the gun both in the folded and extended positions. Extra magazine storage in the buttstock, familiar M&P fire controls and reliable palm swell grip adaptors all make this new pistol carbine a great addition to the M&P family,” said John Myles, Senior Manager of New Products.

Additional features include a handguard with an upper Picatinny rail and M-LOK slots for accessory mounting capabilities, a flat-face trigger design that offers a crisp single-action trigger break, and four interchangeable palm swells for maximum comfort. The M&P FPC also comes with a carrying bag designed with multiple Velcro® storage compartments to secure additional equipment for easy transport. This new folding pistol carbine is proudly made in the U.S.A. and has an MSRP of $659.00.

For more information on the new M&P FPC visit www.smith-wesson.com.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information, call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Smith & Wesson, M&P, M2.0, and S&W names and logos are trademarks of Smith & Wesson Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2022 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. All rights reserved.