South Carolina House Passes Constitutional Carry

Yesterday, the House voted 87-26 to pass House Bill 3594, the constitutional carry bill. H 3594 recognizes the right of law-abiding adults to carry a firearm for self-defense without having to first pay fees or obtain government permission, while also increasing penalties for criminals caught with firearms. H 3594 now goes to the Senate for further consideration. NRA will keep you updated as it receives a committee assignment.

H 3594 does not change who is eligible to obtain a carry permit. It also does not affect previously issued permits and allows citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing South Carolina’s permits, to do so.

NRA thanks Rep. Bobby Cox, Rep. Jason Elliott, and Speaker Murrell Smith for their leadership in successfully guiding this bill through the House. NRA also thanks the representatives who voted in favor of advancing self-defense rights for law-abiding citizens:

Lucas Atkinson, William Bailey, Nathan Ballentine, Justin Bamberg, Bruce Bannister, Thomas Beach, Bart Blackwell, Jeffrey Bradley, Gary Brewer, Thomas Brittain, James Mikell Burns, Joseph M. Bustos, Paula Rawl Calhoon, Jerry Carter, Micajah Caskey, Donald Chapman, William Chumley, Neal Collins, Benjamin Connell, Bobby Cox, Brandon Cox, Heather Ammons Crawford, April Cromer, Sylleste Davis, Jason Elliott, Shannon Erickson, R. Raye Felder, Cally Forrest, Craig Gagnon, Gil Gatch, Daniel Gibson, Leon Gilliam, Thomas Duval Guest, Brandon Guffey, Patrick Haddon, William Hager, Kevin Hardee, Robert Harris, Thomas Hartnett, Jackie Hayes, Bill Herbkersman, Lee Hewitt, David Hiott, William Hixon, Max Hyde, Jeffrey Johnson, Stewart Jones, Wallace Jordan, John Gregory Kilmartin, Kathy Landing, Brian Lawson, Matthew Leber, Thomas Ligon, Steven Long, Phillip Lowe, Josiah Magnuson, Robert May, Donald McCabe, John McCravy Timothy McGinnis, Cody Mitchell, Travis Moore, Adam Morgan, Alan Morgan, Dennis Moss, Chris Murphy, James Neese, Brandon Newton, Wm. Weston Newton, Roger Nutt, David O’Neal, Melissa Lackey Oremus, Russell Ott, Jordan Pace, Fawn Pedalino, Thomas Pope, Robby Robbins, William Sandifer, Carla Schuessler, Heath Sessions, Murrell Smith, Marvin Smith, Bill Taylor, Anne Thayer, Ashley Trantham, David Vaughan, Jay West, Joseph White, William Whitmire, Mark Willis, Chris Wooten and Richard Yow.

If your representative voted in favor of H 3594, you can click here to thank them.

