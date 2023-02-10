Tactical Gear: SureFire X300-A Turbo Weapon Light $259.99

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the lowest price we have seen yet in the SureFire X300-A Turbo Weapon Light, discounted to $259.99 when you add it to the cart.

SureFire X300-A Turbo Weapon Light It is always a good idea to have multiple lights: handheld and weapon mounted, so you can be ready for any defensive situation in the middle of the night. A handheld light is great for target identification, while a weapon light is great for those times when you have already confirmed a threat and need both hands on your weapon to take an accurate shot. This enhanced version of the X300 Turbo series of handgun lights boasts a powerful 600 Lumens of white LED output in the same small package that can easily be mounted to a handgun or rifle. The mount system is designed to quickly attach to universal and picatinny rails with a secure aluminum housing. The Aerospace grade aluminum body, Mil-Spec hardcoat anodized black finish, and IPX7 water resistant rating, make this light ready for any mission.

The custom TIR lens creates a far-reaching high intensity beam that makes target identification on longer ranges extremely easy. The new and improved X300T-A is yet another innovative product from SureFire that won’t fail you when you need it.

