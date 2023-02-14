Gun Deals: S&W M&P15 Sport II 5.56mm 16″ Rifle $484.99 FREE S&H CODE +REBATE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownels with a screaming package deal on a complete rifle. This is a limited-time offer. Pick up the complete Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II 5.56mm 16″ rifle for $484.99 after a sale+coupon-code+rebate. With FREE shipping options. To get this low price, buy it now while it is on sale, then use coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out. Then go to www.swrebates.com to apply for your $100.00 off rebate. The rebate promotion ends on April 2nd, 2023.

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

S&W M&P15 Sport II 5.56mm 16″ Rifle M&P15 Rifles are the ideal modern sporting rifle. Built to perform multiple uses under various conditions, M&P15 Rifles are as versatile as they are reliable. Engineered for a wide variety of recreational, sport shooting and professional applications, M&P15 Rifles are easy to accessorize, but hard to put down. ITEM DETAILS Action Type: Gas Operated

Barrel Length: 16″

Capacity: 30+1-Round

Cartridge: 5.56 mm NATO

Finish: Black

Front Sight: A2 Post

Length: 35″

Magazine Included: 1 x 30-Round

Magazine Type: Removable

Muzzle: Plain

Rear Sight: Folding Magpul MBUS

Stock Material: Polymer

Weight: 6.45 lbs

Made in the USA M&P15 Rifles are lightweight and rugged embodying the best combination of function and form.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page, and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support, and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.