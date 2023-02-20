TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans $46.49ea FREE S&H & RETURNS

TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans feb2023

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great price on men’s TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans, just $46.49 each, with FREE shipping on orders $49+ and FREE returns. These jeans have additional pockets for EDC weapons and magazines.

TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans

Your friends at TRYBE Tacticalbelieve that beauty and functionality do not need to be two separate qualities. The Bengal tiger. A Samurai’s katana. The humble taco shell. And the TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans. Durable and comfortable enough to be your everyday jean, but purposefully designed for maximum mobility and tactical use in the field. Available in dark or medium wash and equipped with 2 large, concealed pockets on the yoke seam above the rear pockets and additional pockets above each front pocket, the TRYBE jeans have enough space to securely carry all your everyday and range equipment while still providing a comfortable, stylish, and flexible fit. For the operator that demands both style and practicality there is simply no better option than the TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Denim Jeans. And for a slimmer fit, check out the TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Slim Fit Denim Jeans.image

For other quality gear to carry and protect everything you’d need for a day at the range, check out the premium field accessories that your loyal friends at TRYBE Tactical and TRYBE Optics have for you. And don’t forget all of the high-quality firearms parts and accessories that TRYBE Defense has to offer. Start customizing today and get ready to JOIN. THE. TRYBE.

2 large, concealed pockets on rear left/right yoke able to carry a large cell phone or extra rifle/pistol magazines.

Specifications for TRYBE Tactical All Purpose Regular Fit Denim Jeans – Men’s:

Manufacturer: TRYBE Tactical
Gender: Male
Age Group: Adults
Application: Casual
Apparel Fit: Regular
Pant Style: Jeans
Fabric/Material: 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex
Pockets: Yes
Fastener/Closure Type: Zipper Fly w/Button

6 Comments
Oldvet

“The dye runs and may transfer to other garments recommend turning inside when washing to keep from fading “

Oldvet

“Designed in the US and stitched by our partners in ….CHINA” !!!!

Oldvet

NO mention about where they are made .

BaerArms

can we stop promoting companies that wont even respond to inquiries or the “cheaper than dirt” deals

Xaun Loc

Once again an Ammoland “Deal” isn’t really a deal.

These are at Optics Planet and are NOT “free shipping” unless you buy more stuff to bring the total over $49 which is the regular shipping deal at Optics Planet.

Choogie

I went to buy a pair. SAYS ABOVE FREE SHIPPING. I went to check out and it said 12.50 shipping. I went back and cleared all my information and left the site. If it says free shipping and then tells me 12.50 shipping I don’t buy. That simple.

