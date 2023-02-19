|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet with a good price on TulAmmo 9mm 115 grain FMJ Steel Case ammunition, 1000 Rounds now $299.99 with Free shipping. That is $0.299 each a round, check prices online here, and you see why we like this offer.
TulAmmo 9mm 115Gr FMJ Steel Case, 1000 Rounds $299.99 Free Shipping
If you’re looking for training ammo, look no further than TulAmmo 9mm. It not only meets the basic standards for one of the world’s most popular 9 mm Luger Ammunition, but also this particular box is the quintessential ammo in bulk. It comes in quantities of 1,000-rounds per box. The TulAmmo 9mm round is equipped with a steel case and a full-metal jacketed (FMJ) bullet that won’t over-expand. On paper, the 115-grain projectile has a muzzle velocity of 1,125 feet per second. TulAmmo recommends their 9mm rounds for sport shooting or range training.image
TulAmmo is a US-based brand located in Round Rock, Texas, but the ammo itself is manufactured by Tula Cartridge Works in Tula, Russia, a town about 120 miles from Moscow. While the company started pumping out rounds for the Russian army in the late 19th Century, today the shooters all over the world shoot TulAmmo pistol and rifle rounds.
Specifications for TulAmmo 9mm Luger 115 grain Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) Steel Casing Centerfire Pistol Ammunition:
- Manufacturer: TulAmmo
- Cartridge: 9mm Luger
- Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
- Bullet Weight: 115 grain
- Cartridge Case Material: Steel
- Muzzle Energy: 386 ft-lbs
- Application: Target
- Primer Style: Centerfire
- Lead Free: No
- Gun Type: Pistol
In fact, they make about half-a-billion rounds per year. Before you hit the range, stock up on TulAmmo 9mm!
Ammo Deals: TulAmmo 9mm 115Gr FMJ Steel Case, 1000 Rounds $299.99 Free Shipping
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Is this a fair price for steel cased ammo? I don’t it’s such a bargain.