Daily Deal 1000rd Fiocchi Pistol Shooting Dynamics 9mm Ammo 115gr FMJ $323.99 FREES&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownell’s has a sale on one thousand rounds of Fiocchi Ammunition Pistol Shooting Dynamics 9mm Luger 115gr FMJ ammo for $323.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND“. That is $0.323 a round. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Check prices online here if you can catch them in stock.
Performance And Accuracy For Field Or Range
- 50 per box
- Centerfire Pistol Ammunition
- Brass case, Boxer Primed
- Brand Style: Pistol Shooting Dyanmics
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
- Bullet Weight (Grains): 115
- Cartridge: 9 mm Luger
- Muzzle Energy: 368
- Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1200
The Fiocchi Centerfire Pistol rounds offer the power and accuracy needed for a variety of shooting applications. Fiocchi of America Ammunition is manufactured with American sourced powders and high quality components. Fiocchi has been producing quality ammunition since 1876 and is proud to present a wide variety of products for hunters, target shooters, law enforcement and competitive shooters world-wide.
1000rd Fiocchi Pistol Shooting Dynamics 9mm Ammo 115gr FMJ $323.99 FREES&H
Fiocchi Pistol Shooting Dyanmics Ammo is well-reviewed:
This is a good price on some good ammo!
This ad makes me chuckle. The vast majority of 9mm “Luger” ammo sold today in the USA will not function in a P08, i,e, the Luger. The original issue load for a P08 fired a 124 grain bullet at somewhere around 1250 to 1350 fps. As they had no chronographs at the beginning of the 20th century, and all ammo of that vintage is now over 100 years old, it is impossible to pin the velocity number down any better than that. “Off the shelf” 9mm Luger loads found in the USA generate around 1150 fps with a 124 grain… Read more »
