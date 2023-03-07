Ammo Deals: 1000 Federal Premium Primers $100.49 FREE S&H CODES Options

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in-stock and shipping Federal Premium Primers, 1000 units or one box for $100.49. Use the coupon codes below to save more when you buy more.
Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. These have almost impossible to find and buy and will sell out even with the purchase limit. Who is to say you can not place multiple orders? If that works for anyone, let us know in the comments.
Federal Premium Primers
Federal Primers are the same primers used in Federals Ammunition. Affordable and reliable, perfect for most reloading applications.
Ammo Deals: 1000 Federal Premium Primers $100.49 FREE S&H CODE
Some Related Reviews:
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$20 off $150
$40 off $300
|
$65 off $500
$150 off $1000
FREE Standard Shipping
|
$20 off $200+
$25 off $250
$10 off $100
|
$15 off $150
10% OFF Orders $150+
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
|
Brownells' Best Deals Found Here
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
I just bought two 500 bricks of Norma Tac22 for $20 dollars less that these primers, plus free shipping direct from Norma. No way should primers cost more to make than mid grade .22 ammo. Why is there still a primmer shortage? I still think there is some sleazy underhanded government work going on, like the Department of Underwater Basket Weaving buying up and hoarding primers.
HEY = BROWNELLS !!! STILL PRICE GOUGING US ALL! WHY? UNTIL YOU REDUCE PRICES {FAIR PRICES} – YOU JUST LOST ME AS A ‘CUSTOMER’= AND FELLOW 2A CITIZENS SHOULD FOLLOW THIS! WE DEMAND ‘FAIR PRICES ‘ = NO MORE GREEDY PRICE GOUGING!
Wish people would quit buying these at stupid prices.
Brownells site said large pistol already out of stock.
Wow, primers for more than a 22 LR!
This is a NOT deal offered by Ben Dover . BYOL bring your own lube to ease the friction from this NOT deal .
just so you understand, a local miami gun shop is setting in store prices by what they get on gunbroaker, they wont even reduce the price by the fees they pay. from what i saw they had 10,000 of each ,none for 50 bmg they also had a pallet of 9mm, so stuff is out there just needs to get more to stabilize prices the prices will never return to what they were , the money has devalued too much thanks to joker joe and the demoncrats
REALLY !!!! WHO CAN AFFORD EVEN 1,000 OF THESE ? I don’t need 2k primers , man! some of us can’t afford to shoot all the Time – And us Normal Reloaders only do a few Hundred at a Time = So How About Keeping US NORMAL PEOPLE In Mind ( Not the fulltime reloaders) give us ‘a BREAK” – please…… and Also what’s up with The Hazard EXTRA SHIPPING COSTS ??? Does not Make sense = When I order A CASE OF AMMO > SHIPPING IS FREE<! SO Tell us WHY those TENNY TINY LITTLE PRIMERS Are So EXPENSIVE… Read more »
sad 70 bucks worth of primers look at gun broker there are people selling millions of primers 20$ for a hundred and some are selling 100 and as for what is in primers it is not smokeless powder it is more like the compound in strike anywhere matches, the firing pin dents the primer causing the compound to strike anvil and ignite the haz mat for primers is because they are unstable it is what makes them work