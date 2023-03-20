360 Buckhammer Reloading Dies Now Available

Lonoke, Arkansas – March 17, 2023 – Remington Ammunition is proud to announce that RCBS and Redding Reloading Equipment have officially introduced new die sets compatible with the new groundbreaking straight wall cartridge, 360 Buckhammer.

“With factory-made 360 Buckhammer ammo hitting shelves this spring, we know handloaders will be thrilled with these new accessories and ready to reload,” said Remington’s Director of Marketing Joel Hodgdon. “Remington is pleased to see such support of the straight up better straight wall cartridge from hunters and shooters nationwide.”

A high-quality, three-die set optimized for straight wall cartridges, including 360 Buckhammer, RCBS’s set is available for purchase now and has received outstanding customer feedback.

Redding Reloading Equipment’s die and die set families exemplify quality and precision. Working with American-made products, the company is dedicated to strengthening the reloading market. This three-die set for the 360 Buckhammer is designed, produced, and tested for optimal performance when handloading.

360 Buckhammer’s key features include:

.358 diameter bullets deliver deadly results on-game

Accurate & deadly at 200 yards or more

Available in trusted Remington Core-Lokt; 180GR or 200GR

Better performance than 350 Legend or 30-30 Win.

Easy to shoot with low recoil

Multiple lever-action rifle and single-shot rifle models coming soon

Ultimate straight wall cartridge

Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com .

About Remington

From muskets to modern-day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington Ammunition, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables, and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. Bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality, we are reinvigorating our company so you can continue to trust our brand and our products – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

Welcome to a New Era of Remington.