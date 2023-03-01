Gun Deals: 5.56 BCG & MagPul 30RD PMAG GEN M3 Magazine Package $91.58 Coupon CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Did you know you can make your own package at Brownells that gets you a Brownells M16 5.56 Bolt Nitride MP Carrier Group and at Gen M3 MagPul 30 round PMAG Magazine in a package for $91.58 with a coupon code. Offer good while sale prices last, so act fast. You save $90.00+!

To make yourself this great package price click to load your cart then apply coupon code “AmmoLand10” and check out.

Brownells Edge Members, as always get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

The Brownells Bolt Carrier Group is made by a well-established firearms industry manufacturer, made to our specifications. All components of the BCG are made in-house, under one roof, not outsourced to the lowest bidder. Even the firing pin and gas key, commonly outsourced components, are machined by our manufacturer. These Bolt Carrier Groups are rigorously inspected at the factory, for hardness requirements, fitment, cam path geometry, magnetic particle inspection of the bolt and more. Materials for these Bolt Carrier Groups are certified in batches and the dimensions are true to the most current military specifications. Proudly Made in the USA. Bolt is made from 9310 hardened steel, shot peened and magnetic particle inspected

Carrier is machined from 8620 hardened steel

Extractor is machined from 4340 steel and includes mil-spec extractor spring and black o-ring

Gas Key is machined from 4130 steel and attached with Grade 8 screws, that are properly staked into a milled “valley” to ensure proper positioning

Cam Pin is machined from hardened 4340 steel

Firing Pin is made from 8740 steel, center-less ground and hard chrome coated

Magnetic-particle inspected Bolt

Extractor includes spring and rubber insert

Includes torqued and staked gas key

Functions with any cartridge based on the 5.56 NATO cartridge case The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt Carrier Group is designed to work easily and reliably in any AR-15 or M16 rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm, 300 AAC Blackout or .223 Remington. The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt Carrier Group comes with a bolt, bolt carrier, gas key, firing pin, cam pin and a firing pin retaining pin.

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.