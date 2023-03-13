Gun Deals: APF Side-folding AR-15 Stripped Lower Receiver $245.99 FREE S&H CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in-stock and shipping the APF Side-folding AR-15 Stripped Lower Receiver where club members with coupon code “ULTIMATE20” can pick one up for $245.99 with FREE shipping.
APF Side-folding AR-15 Stripped Lower Receiver
If you’ve been dreaming of building your very own side-folding AR from the ground up, this is your chance. The Alex Pro Firearms® Side-folding Stripped Lower features a sophisticated side-folding mechanism that securely locks into place when firing and conveniently folds to the left for storage and transport.
- Multi-caliber
- Billet 7075-T6 aluminum
- Type III hard-coat anodized finish
- Side-folding design
- Compatible with all mil-spec AR-15 components
- Includes carbine buffer
Key Specifications
- Item Number: 720812
- Caliber: Multi
- Material: Billet 7075-T6
- Mfg. Number: LP-SF1
The Lower is compatible with all mil-spec components and ships with a carbine buffer.
Looks like the late 17 Design & Mfg’s IFLR lives on.