Arizona House Committee to Hear Gun Show Protection Bill

Tomorrow, the House Judiciary Committee will hear Senate Bill 1428, to prevent localities from prohibiting gun shows. Please use the Request to Speak application (RTS) on the Arizona State Legislature website to ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 1428.

Senate Bill 1428 strengthens Arizona’s firearm preemption law to prevent localities from prohibiting gun shows from operating. This ensures that lawful, tax-paying businesses and citizens may gather to exercise their Second Amendment rights. Firearm sales are already regulated by state and federal law regardless of where they occur.

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee advanced these three pro-gun bills. They will now go to the full House for further consideration.

Senate Bill 1096 prohibits public entities from entering into contracts worth $100,000 or greater with businesses unless they certify that they do not discriminate against firearm businesses. Anti-gun banks and their executives have expressed interest in denying services to the firearm industry as a way to further their political agenda and impose gun control by making such business impossible when legislatures won’t bend to their will. Banks should evaluate firearm businesses like any other business and consider financial risk, rather than ideology, in their decisions on providing services. This ensures that Arizona taxpayer money does not go to such businesses.

Senate Bill 1109 amends Arizona’s definition of “Prohibited weapon” to no longer include suppressors. Current state law already exempts suppressors that are possessed, manufactured, or transported in compliance with federal law, which tightly regulates them.

Senate Bill 1331 exempts law-abiding parents with carry permits from the ban on possessing firearms when on the grounds of a school in which they have a student enrolled. In addition, it also prohibits governing bodies of education institutions from adopting or enforcing policies against such lawful carry or transporting. This ensures that law-abiding citizens can defend themselves and their loved ones. So-called “gun-free zones” are arbitrary boundaries that only disarm these law-abiding citizens and leave them defenseless while doing nothing to deter criminals.

Again, please use the Request to Speak application (RTS) on the Arizona State Legislature website to ask the committee members to SUPPORT SB 1428.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org