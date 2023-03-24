Armasight Announces Watchman IR Illuminator

Northbrook IL – Trailblazer and Category Leader in Thermal and Night Vision, Armasight announces the Watchman IR Illuminator. This handheld or weapon mounted IR illuminator is now available online and in-store through authorized Armasight dealers. The Armasight Watchman IR Illuminator is a must-have for anyone using night vision devices in the field. The Watchman IR Illuminator is powered by 850nm, 600 mW Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) technology with three brightness settings to aid low light visibility. The Watchman can focus its beam to as low as 3 degrees and as wide as a 14-degree field of view to enhance target identification and track prey to beyond 500 yards.

The Watchman is constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum and is built to be shockproof with an IP67 waterproof rating. The push button tail cap can be swapped out with provided tape switch for weapon mounted applications. Since IR illuminations are invisible to the naked eye, a small red indicator light on the tail cap will light up when the unit is powered on. The Watchman comes with a single rechargable 18650 battery and will also work with 2x CR123, which provides 15 hrs or runtime on low output 175 mW and 5hrs on high 600 mW settings. The Watchman works great as a handheld and can be mounted to your firearm or night vision device via the included 30mm ring.

Now through May, 31, 2023, , get a free Watchman IR Illuminator with the purchase of eligible Armasight Night Vision products through authorized dealers.

Features:

● Three output levels

● Adjustable field of view

● Visible redlight power-on indicator

● Handheld or weapon mountable

● 30mm ring, tape switch and rechargeable 18650 battery included

MSRP: $229.00

About Armasight:

Armasight is a leading brand and manufacturer of innovative, high-performance Night Vision, Thermal Imaging, and Electro-Optics with a history dating back to 2011. Armasight is headquartered in Northbrook, IL, and maintains manufacturing facilities in several locations across the USA.