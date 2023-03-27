Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol – Beretta Shotgun Performance on a Budget

USA – Depending on your experience, semi auto shotguns like the new Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun are either God’s gift to shooters or the devil incarnate. Let me explain.
For many shooters, auto-loading shotguns are nothing but trouble; they’re ammunition sensitive, overly heavy, and often prohibitively expensive – especially if a reputable gunmaker makes them. Yet somehow, engineers from Italian-American arms maker Beretta have managed to do the unthinkable: build an affordable, reliable auto-loading shotgun that weighs less than many AR-15s. The hype online about the gun is incredible, but can the new Beretta Tactical Shotgun live up to it?
Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun
Check current prices here.
The new A300 Patrol is the latest semi-automatic Beretta Shotgun to hit the market, and like all Berettas, it doesn’t leave shooters wanting for quality. Available in either grey or tiger-stripe camo, the Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol is a gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun chambered in 12 gauge. It feeds from an integral tube magazine beneath the barrel that holds seven rounds of ammunition. But the gun is more than just your average auto-loader, so let’s start at the muzzle and work our way back to make sure we don’t miss any of the juicy details before getting into performance, handling, and the proper review itself.
A300 Ultima Patrol Features
The Beretta A300 ships with a 19.1-inch smooth barrel which is (like most Beretta shotguns) threaded internally at the muzzle for MobiChoke pattern chokes, and ships with both a wrench and an improved cylinder choke in the box. Above the muzzle, the new A300 Ultima Patrol comes with a large red fiber optic front sight post with two oversized protective wings.
Just behind this, the A300 Ultima Patrol incorporates a barrel clamp that both adds extra rigidity to the extended magazine tube and gives shooters a forward QD sling mount. Continuing back, the one-piece forearm features smaller M-Lok slots at the three, six, and nine o’clock positions for mounting lights or lasers.
One thing I really liked about that forearm is just how aggressively textured it is; it would be next to impossible to lose control of this firearm with your support hand unless a shooter did so intentionally.
Just behind the forearm, the A300 Patrol’s receiver includes a short Picatinny rail for mounting optics – which is a great inclusion. One thing of note: if you intend to run a reflex sight, like the Trijicon RMRcc Adjustable Red Dot Sight , on this gun, try to pick one that mounts too low to cowitness with AR-15 sights. Otherwise, you’ll have to use more of a chin weld when aiming the gun.
Speaking of sights, the rear sight on the A300 Patrol is a fixed ghost-ring aperture that makes finding that brilliant red fiber optic front sight post a total breeze.
Ergonomic Controls
Beneath the optics rail, the Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun uses a ribbed extended charging handle attached to the bolt that makes wracking the action pretty easy. Personally, I would have preferred something a little bigger, but given that this isn’t a competition shotgun but a tactical one, the included charger makes total sense.
Directly under the charger, the bolt release lever is damn near perfect. Large enough to easily find and manipulate in the dark but not so large that you would accidentally engage it while carrying the gun with a sling. The safety on the A300 is located on the trigger guard, much like those found on the Remington 870, and the trigger pull was light and crisp.
Just behind the action, the A300 Patrol uses the same aggressively-textured polymer featured on the forearm to give shooters a very positive purchase on the gun – but arguably will tear up your hands without gloves with extended use. But I’d rather have sore hands than a dropped gun – plus, the polymer will wear in eventually.
Lastly, the stock itself comes with several interchangeable spacers, so everyone from five-foot-nothing shooters to orangutans can get a proper fit with the gun.
Big Boom; Mild Recoil
But it was the felt recoil of the new A300 Ultima that really sold me on it.
Truth be told, I’m fairly certain the engineers at Beretta must have captured one of those Alien UFOs people keep talking about and reverse-engineered part of it to make this gun. I tested the gun almost exclusively with full-power double-aught buckshot [Federal FLITECONTROL Wad 12 Gauge Buckshot], and I could blast merrily through 150 rounds without feeling sore or having my shoulder bruised to hell. If the gun weighed 15 pounds, I could understand that, but it most certainly does not.
The Beretta A300 Patrol tips the scales at a measly seven pounds, two ounces – but kicks like a 20-gauge auto-loader with buckshot. This is a result of the gun’s use of both a well-tuned gas system, as well as the recoil-reducing technology inside the stock itself. Beretta calls it their Kick-Off system, but it’s basically a pair of recoil-reducing hydraulic pistons hidden in the stock itself with rubber pads added for extra comfort. I was initially skeptic of the system, but after blasting away all day with a Tactical Shotgun and not needing to ice my shoulder that night, I’m sold.
Beretta A300 Patrol Reliability
I fired 250 rounds of Federal Flight Control double-aught buckshot and 150 rounds of Winchester Univeral number 8 shot through the Beretta tactical shotgun and never encountered a single malfunction whatsoever. It just kept running like it was a pump-action shotgun. The only ammo I could find that it didn’t like was some Herter’s Low Recoil 7 1/2 shot. But I have yet to find an auto-loading shotgun that can run any low-recoil ammo – but with how positively the A300 was ejecting spent shells, I decided to try it out.
As far as accuracy, it’s a shotgun. But I have to remark that with the included improved cylinder choke, I was able to reliably knock down 12-inch steel plates at 30 yards – and at 20, I would knock them down so hard I was worried they might snap in half!
A300 Downsides
Now that I’ve drooled over the gun for nearly a thousand words, I did want to mention a few things about the gun that I would have liked to change. The first is the loading gate elevator’s geometry. For me, I would often get my thumb caught in it while trying to load shells quickly if I wasn’t careful. A little time with a Dremel wheel could solve this, but it’s something I wanted to mention.
The second is the gun’s use of polymer in the trigger guard assembly. While perfectly durable now, I would feel more comfortable with steel or aluminum components – but I understand that adds both weight and cost the gun. And while there is some parts compatibility between the A300 Ultima Patrol and the 1300 Tactical Shotgun, the trigger housing is not one of them due to the difference in safeties. Oh well, at least complete trigger packs are available for around $170 if you manage to break one outside of the gun’s warranty somehow.
Beretta A300 Patrol Verdict
If you don’t have a tactical shotgun and want one you don’t have to worry about, buy this. Simple as that.
With an MSRP of $1099, the new Beretta A300 Patrol strikes the sweet spot for a bad-ass tactical shotgun with die-hard reliability that isn’t going to make most shooters scoff. Yes, there are auto-loading shotguns from Turkey on the net right now for half of this, but they’re about as reliable as the weatherman. If you want a gun that brings fight-stopping power to any encounter that you can absolutely rely on in any conditions, the A300 Patrol (or one of the Beretta 1300s) will serve you perfectly.
Beretta A300 Patrol Specs:
- Model Code: J32CT11
- UPC 082442959832
- MPN J32CT11
- Model Name: A300 Ultima Patrol Black Synthetic
- MSRP: $1099.00
- Barrel Length: 19.1″
- Choke: MC
- Gauge: 12
- Total Length: 38″
- Weight: 7.1LBS
Resources: Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun Product Manual
About Jim Grant
Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who, in addition to his mastery of prose, can wield a camera with expert finesse. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart.
When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, their son, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.
Follow Up Question and Answers: How many rounds does a Beretta A300 hold? The Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol shotgun has a standard capacity of 7+1 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition. How much is a Beretta A300 Ultima Black synthetic? The price of a Beretta A300 Ultima Black synthetic shotgun can vary depending on the specific model and where it is being purchased from. The MSRP for the Beretta A300 Ultima Black synthetic was around $1,100 USD, but actual prices may vary. Is the A300 Ultima worth it? Whether the Beretta A300 Ultima is worth it will depend on your specific… Read more »
The A300 may not function with low recoil #7-1/2 but my Remington Versamax Tactical had no problem with low-recoil #9 shot. I hope the new Big Green brings them back.
Do you think that the Beretta A300 Ultima was designed and intended to fire bird shot?
There’s a reason it’s a tactical shotgun.
If you have ever been in or near a riot where Molotov cocktails are being hurled you would understand the purpose and advantage of bird shot in a tactical shotgun. Also, in close quarters, smaller shot can be devastating without the penetration concerns that (should) accompany 00 Buck. IMO it’s a good idea to keep a good supply of Buck and or slugs, intermediate like #4, and smaller like 7-1/2 or 8. Finally, I believe in taking it to the skeet range every once in awhile for a function test before a maintenance clean and lube and to practice hitting… Read more »
That’s an impressive shotgun. The fatal flaw in the presentation of it as depicted in the video is stationary shooting. A gunfight, by definition, means a bad guy wants a good guy’s corpse autopsied the following morning. Remaining a stationary target for a bad guy in a gunfight is tantamount to suicide. Gun purchases are to satisfy wants of purchasers. Reality is a tactical shotgun for 99% of Americans doesn’t need an extended magazine tube, attached flashlight, attached shell carrier, etc. A good guy who has interest in remaining vertical might fire one, possibly two rounds at a bad guy… Read more »
IMOA, I don’t need another shotgun at that price, pulled the plug on my Ithaca 12 Ga. pump and can get 5+1 shells in it. i figure it’ll do the job when needed.
Just a quick note from a guy who spent almost 30 years on various “door-kicking” ODAs for Uncle Sam. The argument about semi-auto versus pump is a legitimate one, and opinions are like that orifice everyone speaks of – we all have one. Most of us live in homes under 3,200 square feet. And, if you are an apartment or condo resident, it’s usually under 1,500 square feet. How many of anyone reading this article has fired more than one 12ga round in the confined quarters of a residence that size, without hearing protection, in the dark at 0230 hours?… Read more »
Good luck to you on your purchase. I, for one, have been charged by a Grizz, had a pumpomatic on me, and luckily for me and the bear, did not have to shoot. It only takes once………
Hi Oldman,
I’d delighted that you escaped your unfortunate encounter uninjured. I’ve seen griz in the Rockies. I’ve never been threatened by griz. I know griz’s amazing acceleration and speed. Our primary griz and black bear survival strategy is avoidance.
When camping with my kids in bear habitat, I’ll take my 1301 Gen 2. A shoulder-fired weapon is impractical when fishing. While fishing in bear habitat, I’ll carry a 1911-A1 .45 ACP.
Totally agree, and if I was carrying a holstered weapon, the .45 is the minimum I would choose. Others would be .40 SW 10mm and .44mag, not to mention a 454 Casull. I have a son who lives and hunts in Alaska and considers himself to be an expert on bears and handguns. He is only forty-five, so I don’t really know if he is thinking straight or not, but he carries a nine when hunting cuz he says his .338 is more than adequate for grizz and big brownies. He has never seen but one in the wild and… Read more »
What is the ODA? And I think you spelled Uncle Scam wrong.
In my mind, anyone buying a shotgun for self defense purposes, would be foolish to buy an autoloader. Simply, because of the possibility of a malfunction and the availability of ammo should you have a SHTF situation. Pump action is the only way to go IMO.
Might be nice to have both IMO.
As a home defense gun, I would disagree. If you want to hunt with it, and have the funds for 2 shootguns, that would be great, so why not? If I was going into grizz country, shot a moose and had to pack it out over a two day scenario, I would still not take the semi with me for protection. My life and possibly anyone with me is not the worth the risk of a malfunction. My defense pump will shoot every time I slide the action forward and it is just as quick to clear. Try that with… Read more »
New shooters opinion. I am new to shotguns. My father gave me a Remington 780 which is a nice piece but I have never fired it. I bought a Tristar Tactical 12 gauge because if passage of Measure 114 passed in oregoneistan they would be illegal to own. The gun was having jamming problems. I sent it back to the factory and they shot Remington and Federal rounds through it without a problem and sent it back. I was using Fast Steel (cheap stuff) supposedly made for semiauto. I bought two different rounds, one with a short base, and one… Read more »
MM, as in all things firearm, every weapon out there, no matter what, and as I am sure you know, can prefer some loads, brands, projectile shapes, etc. yadda yadda yadda. Everytime I borrowed a shootgun from a friend before I bought my own, the friend would tell me what the gun liked and didn’t like, as far as ammo goes. There are certain Glocks I own that for one reason or another have problems with certain ammo and projectile weight. It is sorta like trying to fire a suppressed AR and whether or not it will feed and eject… Read more »
Lol on the paddle. I have ammo, primers, cases, projectiles, guns and reloading equipment and almost all will be traded for food if need be but first I have to eat one year worth of searats.
Ok, so when I run out of the best ammo for the auto I guess I will trade it first and keep dads old pump Remington. It has a longer barrel for distance anyway. Got it.
I have the extension tube but it is a 780 from back in the 60’s I think. The 870 is newer.
Your right. It is an 870 wingmaster. Typical, my dyslexia kicking in. Made in Turkey?
Grooves.
It comes out to be cleaned and lubricated and that’s it. This was used in the field and I would rate it about an 8. All the gloss is still there, a few very light scratches but nothing heavy. I think gave it to me rather than my nephew that wanted it. I hate it when kids have the nerve to tell you when you die, I want this that and the other thing. I think he gave it to me because he gave me a 60 Ford Ranchero and we painted it and fixed it up making it look… Read more »
I loved those days. Pull in the driveway and they all start screaming like they haven’t been fed for a week. Take care and thanks for the info and the chat. TTUL
Love my wife’s 1979 700 BDL 243. Sweet machine. I had a 270 that the barrel bent while cooling in the rack at the factory and they straightened it. First round in the middle of the bullseye. Second shot about halfway between center and the ring edge and every shot thereafter was in the same place about one inch to the right of center. 100 to 400 yards would not have made a difference but to me it did. Traded it for a saddle. Had more fun in the saddle and with the new Savage 110e 7mm mag I still… Read more »
I bet I was looking at the short aftermarket barrel.
I have not been able to find any info on a remington 780 on wikipedia. I did find something on a ‘sold’ 780 on an auction website. I wasn’t going to pay 15 bucks to get any details about it and personally think it was a misprint. The picture of it was just a thumbnail but it looked exactly like an 870 to me.
Sorry, missed the post that made this one unnecessary. Absolutely a great weapon and depending on the age and condition, could be worth quite a bit. All Winchesters and remingtons from at least the sixties were all American made.
Mabey the new barrel that is the short one is made in Turkey. I haven’t taken it apart. I got it, put it in the safe and I haven’t pulled it out until today. Not a shotgun guy but I am a guy that says if you are going to make a law that says If you can’t have it after it was legally purchased, then Fu. I’m getting one, ergo a semi-auto 12 gauge.
The 1148 and 1187 look like the 1100, not the 870. The 1187 is gas operated, not recoil. The 11-48 is a long-recoil operated design.
Lol. Ya the good ol days. I was 9 and started mowing lawns that were 25X50 for 3 bucks. People thought I wanted too much.
Dad bought his when he was younger. He is 98 now and I don’t think he would remember how much he paid for it but I bet he could tell me some duck hunting stories. I mean the ones I haven’t heard before of him using that gun. LOL The good ones I have heard past 10 times, I’m sure. God bless him.
If you are looking to accessorize a shotgun stock or forearm, I would suggest ATI. I did that to my 1300 about 9 years ago and it is so much better to shoot. It came with a nice recoill pad and a folding stock and adjustable cheek piece. However you have to be careful shooting it with the stock folded, (it folds to the left and I am right handed) because it might interfere with the action. I have shot it folded from the hip and still hit my target at 20 yards with a slug. But you better hurry… Read more »
Yep, I do know about pinches. In the early nineties I purchased an AK-47 that had been sportsterized by some hack company in southerm california. The folding stock was made of aluminum and would not hold up to the recoil and so I had to shoot it folded from the hip. But when I unfolded it to put it away, it pinched me so bad that I needed to keep it bandaged up for two weeks. I fixed it with an ATI folding stock pistol grip and forend and it became as docile as a kitty licking milk out of… Read more »
I bought my Weatherby used in 1978 and almost all of my buddies shot 870’s for trap, hunting and messing around….One of them though, traded his 870 for a Browning Citori, which is still the sweetest shooting shotgun I have ever fired.
Hi Old Man, When I hunt the Rockies, I never carry a second gun, not even a handgun. A high-powered rifle inflects devastating wounds on big game. I’ve seen what .270 Win and 7MM Rem Mag bullets have done to Rocky Mountain mule deer and bull elk. I agree with you about packing out tagged big game. For practical reasons, if more than one trip to my 4×4 is necessary, I’ll leave my rifle behind and take my 1911-A1. For Rocky Mountain bull elk, it’s moot. I can kill a Rocky Mountain bull elk by myself. There’s no way I’m… Read more »
There are two sides to the coin on auto vs. pump. Unless you are well practiced, i.e. pumping after each shot is part of muscle memory, it is easy to short-shuck or even forget when in a tense situation where fine motor skill is already out the window and clearing a jam is a pipe dream. With a well maintained, good quality, semi-auto shotgun using good quality ammo, all you have to do is keep pulling the trigger. Do you eschew semi-auto handguns for revolvers for fear of a jam? Do you only have bolt and lever action rifles for… Read more »
Good points. Muscle memory being the best one.
With non-defective ammo, I have had brand-name pumps fail to function NUMEROUS times, for numerous reasons. The only auto I’ve had fail to function was simply failing to eject a few shells during the very first box of ammo during break-in, or when firing too-light loads which the manufacturer specifically recommended against.
Are you working off the belief that a pump action shotgun is immune from jamming?
NOTHING IS immune from jamming. However, I prefer the action that is less likely to jam from loads that are variable even among the same manufacturers. The physical act of clearing on a pump is much more desirable to me than a semi auto in a tense situation where your life may depend on the gun cycling compared to not cycling, firing, reloading and the such. It is my opinion and I have felt that way for the last 40 years. My story, sticking to it.