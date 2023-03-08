|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentuck Gun Co with more Tax Time sale prices on desirable handguns. Pick up the Beretta APX A1 Full Size 9mm Pistol & Burris Red Dot for only $469.99 with FREE shipping.
Beretta APX A1 Full Size 9mm Pistol & Burris Red Dot
The Beretta APX-A1 and Burris FastFire bundle gives you the pistol and a factory-installed optic and plate. The APX-A1 features aggressive slide serrations, and the Aquatech Shield coating improves corrosion and chemical resistance, while the black serrated rear sight and tritium front sight gives the perfect sight picture in any lighting conditions; 360-degree extended grip textures;undercut trigger guard; enhanced beaver tail and modular grip panels. The modular frame comes with three integrated backstraps so it can contour to the hands of any shooter in minutes for a better feel, lower bore axis and greater recoil management. The FastFire 3 is light, small and tough, placing a powerful bright red dot on the target.
- Item #: 226486
- Style: BRT-SPEC0701A
- UPC: 082442974279
- Brand: Beretta
- Action: Striker Fire
- Caliber: 9mm Luger
- Barrel Length: 4.25″
- Capacity: 17+1
- Safety: Trigger
- Grips: Black Ergonomic Polymer
- Sight Configuration: Tritium Front/Serrated Rear
- Frame Finish: Black
- Slide Description: Burris FastFire 3/Serrated
It has three manual brightness settings and an automatic brightness setting with a top-mounted battery and upgraded windage and elevation adjustments.
Gun Deals: Beretta APX A1 Full Size 9mm Pistol +Burris Red Dot $469.99 FREE S&H
