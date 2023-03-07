|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a great 75% off price on the Blackhawk CQD Mark 1 Type E Stainless Folding Knife now for just $40.00 with FREE shipping. Did we mention that it is 75% OFF the MSRP!? Even the discount kings at Amazon can not beat this price.
Blackhawk CQD Mark 1 Type E Stainless Folding Knife
The Blackhawk CQD Mark 1 Type E is a high-performance tactical folding knife. It features a sharp spear point blade with upgraded edge geometry for more efficient slicing, with serrations towards the base that tear through fibrous materials easily. Its black PVD finish resists wear and prevents light reflections that might give away your positions.
Features and Specifications:
- Pocket Clip: Right- or left-side, tip-down carry
- Overall Length: 9.500in/241 mm Blade material: AUS8A stainless steel
- Blade Length: 3.750in/95 mm
- Handle Material: Injection-molded, reinforced nylon with 420J stainless steel liners
- Blade Finish: Black PVD coating
- Edge Type: Plain or partially serrated
It is secured by a button lock with a secondary safety that provides additional protection against accidental deployment. The injection-molded reinforced nylon handle is shaped for a secure grip and features a built-in cord cutter and carbide glass breaker for additional escape and rescue utility. It also includes an ambidextrous pocket clip for portability.
Blackhawk CQD Mark 1 Type E Stainless Folding Knife $40.00 FREE S&H 75% OFF!
