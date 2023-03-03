Attn Reloaders: Brownells has a New Supply of Primers ~ Coupon CODEs FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
These are the “bread-and-butter” of reloading, the most commonly called-for primers in reloading recipes. CCI standard primers are remarkably clean-burning, leaving primer pockets cleaner and extending the time between pocket cleaning. That’s a huge benefit for progressive reloaders. They are more sensitive and easier to seat than older CCI primers, and engineered for smooth feeding in automated equipment.
Federal Primers are the same primers used in Federals Ammunition. Affordable and reliable, perfect for most reloading applications.
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$20 off $150
$40 off $300
$65 off $500
$150 off $1000
FREE Standard Shipping
$20 off $200+
$25 off $250
$10 off $100
$15 off $150
10% OFF Orders $150+
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
Brownells' Best Deals Found Here
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
STILL “PRICE – GOUGING AMERICAN CITIZENS” === BRING BACK
PRE-COVID PRICES!!! ( CORPS AS THIS BROWNELLS ARE “GREEDY”) DON’T GIVE IN TO THEM – ESPECIALLY WHEN “WE -CAN -BUY AMMO- CHEAPER – THAN TO RELOAD OUR OWN’!
1,000 benchrest primers for $166? No thanks! Not even if brownie personally delivered them to my door.
Brownells prices are usually higher than most other companies and their primer prices are ridiculous and the last time I ordered something from them it said that it was in stock on their website until I ordered it and then they sent me an email saying it was backordered after they got my card info and I canceled the order and got a refund I’m not playing that game
oops! SOLD OUT! Brownie strikes again. And here’s the real killer – “Financing available!” What a crock!
I guess my reloading days are over. There is no WAY I’m paying over 10 cents a piece for primers. That is INSANE. By the time you buy primers, bullets, powder and brass and spend your TIME which is worth SOMETHING to load up a thousand rounds you might just as well pay $500 for 1000 9mm.
$500 per 1000 for 9mm? Lots of places are selling it for less than that, just need to do a little looking. Also some have free shipping!
$200 for 1000 9mm cartridges on Ammobuy.com right now (1/23/2023)
AmmoLand: Stop running these bullshit advertisements without first checking to see if they’re in stock! Unless you’re reloading 5.56 your ewed-scray for anything else. Running these adds only underscores Brownie’s inability to provide and your willingness to go along with their false and misleading advertising.
Thank you Pete Brownell for being a rubber stamp for wayne lapierre to destroy the nra
Brownells and who ever post this advertisement at Ammoland should be ashamed of themselves. Some deal, overpriced primers plus $25.00 handing fee, plus $12.50 shipping for a 1000 primers. Personally I’ve never found what I’d call a good deal at Brownells, stuff is always cheaper somewhere else on the web.
Still a RIP-OFF. I cannot get through the “protection scheme” in order to see the purchasability of these advertisements!
Not much reason to bother reading the incessant Brownell “articles” (advertisements). I read the one saying they had primers in stock not 20 minutes after it arrived and while they said they had Winchester large rifle primers in stock, adding them to my cart changed that status to out of stock.
No more bait and switch for me.
More people saying rather than reload buy it already made because it is cheaper which is true but there is one component that is missing. The fact that when you reload your rounds can be made more accurate than any company is going to do. 4 years ago I bought hornady premium rounds for my 7mm because I thought I was having a problem with my loads. The cost was 45 dollars for 20 rounds, ridiculous. It found it was the barrel but what I did discover was that all casings did not weigh the same, projectiles were not all the… Read more »
ONCE AGAIN “BROWNELLS IS “PRICE GOUGING “! TO ALL FELLOW RELOADERS >> STOP BUYING RELOADING PRODUCTS – UNTIL THEY LOWER THEIR PRICES! – YOU CONTINUE TO BUY – TELLS THEM TO KEEP UP THEIR OUTRAGEOUS PRICES ( GREEDY )!
I have a 7.62×25 that I loaded with CCI small rifle primers and used Accurate #9. I loaded to max and they came in under what the max speed was supposed to be. No signs of over pressure on the case and no backed out or smashed primers. It’s not something I would recommend but when you are rifle primer heavy, short on pistol primers and all of your rifle brass is loaded, why not. Like they said, start low and then go up in increments until you reach what you are looking for safely.
Again, all the whining over price. Too expensive for your budget? I understand, some times costs go up. Find a new hobby. If you are reloading for cost savings over factory ammo, buy factory ammo. Have you noticed appliances cost 30% than they did 4 years ago? Cars cost 20% more, houses 20% more, eggs 150% more. It’s called supply and demand plus inflation. Add in creepy Joe’s runaway spending on useless projects and people and there you have it. Blame the people who voted for Democrats. Maybe look in the mirror.
Ok, tell me why primers are 300% higher. This is way beyond supply and demand, plus inflation. Something fishy is going on and I wouldn’t be surprised that our corrupt government is involved.