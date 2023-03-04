Knife Deals: Buck Knives 737 Multipurpose Tool $19.99 66% OFF

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has a compact Knife and Tool 737 Combo Tool on sale for $19.99, marked down from $60.00. You save 66% off the MSRP on this handy Allen wrench and knife tool. This works on more than just your bow.
Buck Knives 737 Multipurpose Tool
Designed as a multipurpose tool, the 737 Tool is packed with all the right elements for the field. Complete with eleven separate Allen hex drivers, a set of scissors, and a 2″ blade, this product is perfect for adjusting draw weight, tightening stabilizers, adding accessories, and other preventative maintenance. The convenient, compact size allows for easy carry in your bow case or pack.
Imported.
BLADE SHAPE: Multiple Blade Shapes
BLADE LENGTH: 2″ (5.0 cm)
WEIGHT: 7.5 oz. (213.5 g)
HANDLE: G10
CARRY SYSTEM: Sheath
ORIGIN: Imported
Comes with a black leather sheath, made in the USA.
Forever Warranty
We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife, and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. Buck Knives are not intended to be used as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.
