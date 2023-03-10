|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has 50 round boxes of CCI 22 LR 40Gr Quiet-22 LRN Ammunition for $4.99 a box with Flat Rate shipping. Check prices online here. [sorry that ink is for HP]
CCI 22 LR 40Gr Quiet-22 LRN Ammunition
Set your 22 to stealth mode with CCI Quiet-22. It is ideal for bolt-action and single-shot 22 LR rifles and generates 75 percent less perceived noise than standard velocity 22 LR rounds. It is perfect for areas where noise may be a problem and is ideal for introducing youth to shooting sports.
75 percent reduction in the perceived noise of standard velocity 22 Long Rifle loads
Excellent accuracy
Low velocity
SPECIFICATIONS
Caliber 22 LR
Bullet Weight 40
Muzzle Velocity 710
Bullet Style Lead Round Nose
Ballistic Coefficient .120
Package Quantity 50
Usage Target Shooting
Ammo Deals: CCI 22 LR 40Gr Quiet-22 LRN Ammo 50 Rounds $4.99 Flat Rate S&H
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Where the hell are primers ? And don’t give me a line of bullshit .