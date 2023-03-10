Ammo Deals: CCI 22 LR 40Gr Quiet-22 LRN Ammo 50 Rounds $4.99 Flat Rate S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has 50 round boxes of CCI 22 LR 40Gr Quiet-22 LRN Ammunition for $4.99 a box with Flat Rate shipping. Check prices online here. [sorry that ink is for HP]

CCI 22 LR 40Gr Quiet-22 LRN Ammunition

Set your 22 to stealth mode with CCI Quiet-22. It is ideal for bolt-action and single-shot 22 LR rifles and generates 75 percent less perceived noise than standard velocity 22 LR rounds. It is perfect for areas where noise may be a problem and is ideal for introducing youth to shooting sports.

75 percent reduction in the perceived noise of standard velocity 22 Long Rifle loads

Excellent accuracy

Low velocity

SPECIFICATIONS

Caliber 22 LR

Bullet Weight 40

Muzzle Velocity 710

Bullet Style Lead Round Nose

Ballistic Coefficient .120

Package Quantity 50

Usage Target Shooting