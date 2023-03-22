Gun Mag Deals: Croatian AK-47 7.62x39mm 30rd Capacity Steel Magazine $12.99

♠ Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- GunMag Warehouse has a new shipment of Croatian AK-47 7.62x39mm 30 round Capacity Steel Magazines and Lined Polymer magazines starting at $12.99 each.

These magazines are for 7.62×39 AK-47s, are made of steel, are 100% Mil-Spec produced for the MoD in Croatia, as well as being unissued. The AK 47 magazine has a capacity of 30 rounds. The all-steel, no flex construction makes this magazine rugged and dependable for hard use.

Finish: Black Material: Steel Capacity: 30 Rounds Caliber: 7.62x39mm Follower: Steel Construction-Bolt Hold Open



These AK-47 magazines also have a bolt hold open followers.