Daily Deal: Primary Arms SLx 1-6x24mm SFP Rifle Scope Gen3 Illuminated $289.99 FREESH

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale going on one of their most popular rifle scope, the Primary Arms SLx 1-6x24mm SFP Rifle Scope Gen III – Illuminated ACSS 5.56 for just $199.99 with FREE Shipping. Pick up discounted amount at the same time on the product page. Compare that to the Vortex Optics Strike Eagle Scope at $300.00.

The Silver Series optics are the heart of our lineup. The trusted optics that have built our reputation through the years. Although many SLx optics will be familiar to Primary Arms fans, we are always pushing forward with new generations and adding even more options in response to the demands of our loyal customers.

The ACSS Griffin-MIL reticle features include automatic ranging out to 600 yards, moving target leads, and a 5 x 5 Mil matrix for precision shooting. The Mil grid system means this scope can be used effectively with any caliber when combined with a ballistic calculator, using the Mil grid as a holdover system to compensate for bullet drop and wind conditions. This reticle is calibrated to be true at 6x magnification. This Scope is protected by the Primary Arms Lifetime Warranty. If a defect due to materials or workmanship, or even normal wear and tear, has caused your product to malfunction, Primary Arms will either repair or replace your product.

Features:

Second focal plane ACSS Griffin reticle with MIL hashmarks

Designed for multiple calibers with included manual for proper zeroing

BDC accurate at highest magnification

1-6x total magnification

Red illumination with 11 brightness settings

Includes CR2032 battery

Single Piece 6063 aluminum construction

Hardcoat anodized matte black finish

Fully multicoated lenses

Lifetime warranty

The Primary Arms Gen III 1-6×24 second focal plane is a proven performer trusted by thousands of shooters to deliver consistent performance. Backed up by the Primary Arms lifetime warranty, this tough scope features red reticle illumination, a quick focus eyepiece, and finger adjustable turrets covered by turret caps. The second focal plane construction keeps the reticle the same size at all magnifications for quick sight acquisition in all conditions. Full red reticle illumination is provided by a single (included) CR2032 battery, and a spare battery is included inside the windage turret cap. A total of 11 settings take the reticle all the way up to daylight bright. All lenses are fully multicoated for maximum light transmission and the 6063 aluminum body is Type II hard anodized in matte black.