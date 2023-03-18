Delaware: General Assembly Calls for More Gun Control

Gun control advocates in the Delaware General Assembly are at it again. On March 14th, anti-gun Senators introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 12, declaring “gun violence” a “public health crisis.” They rammed it through, allowing no opportunity for public comment or debate, with the Senate quickly passing the resolution on a vote of 14-6. The House then refused to allow a roll call vote and passed the resolution by voice vote over the strong objections of Second Amendment supporters.

SCR 12 will now go to Governor Carney’s desk for his signature. It will undoubtedly be used to justify more gun control schemes this legislative session as necessary for “public health.” While legislation is still being filed, it is expected that these lawmakers will once again try to pass a Maryland-style requirement to have a license to acquire a handgun.

