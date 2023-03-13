Ammo Instock: Federal Shorty Shotshells 12 Gauge, #4 Buck Shot 10pc $11.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- More factory direct ammunition from Federal Premium. Mossberg Shockwave owners should rejoice. Ten round boxes of Federal Shorty Shotshell, self-defense 12 Gauge, #4 Buck Shot ammunition $11.99 a box. Free shipping on orders $149.00 or when you buy 14 boxes.

Shorty Shotshells 12 Gauge, #4 Buck Shot

Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy, and accuracy as their full-size counterparts. Now available in 8 shot, 4 buck and rifled slug loads perfect for fun at the range.

12-gauge 1 ¾-inch shells

Similar overall performance to full-size counterparts

Available in 8 shot, No. 4 buck and rifled slug loads.