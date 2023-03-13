Ammo Instock: Federal Shorty Shotshells 12 Gauge, #4 Buck Shot 10pc $11.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Mossberg Shockwave owners should rejoice. Ten round boxes of Federal Shorty Shotshell, self-defense 12 Gauge, #4 Buck Shot ammunition $11.99 a box.
Shorty Shotshells 12 Gauge, #4 Buck Shot
Great things really do come in small packages. Although just 1 ¾-inch long, new Shorty shotshells offer similar patterns, energy, and accuracy as their full-size counterparts. Now available in 8 shot, 4 buck and rifled slug loads perfect for fun at the range.
- 12-gauge 1 ¾-inch shells
Similar overall performance to full-size counterparts
Available in 8 shot, No. 4 buck and rifled slug loads.
Hellloooo, is anybody out there? I see all these deals for 12 gauge shotgun shells, but what about us 20 gaugers? We are alive and well also and might like to save a couple bucks on shells. I for one(thru no wish of my own), have become aged and can’t take the 12’s kick anymore. Sooo, went to a 20. Don’t forget about us, ok?
Will these feed and cycle in a Remington 870, 1100 and 1187? What is the charge weight and velocity?
