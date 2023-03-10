Optics Deals: EOTech 512.A65 1 Reflex Sight $429.10 FREE S&H CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Sportsman's Guide with a great club member price on the EOTech 512.A65 1 Reflex Sight, just $429.10 after FREE shipping and coupon code "ULTIMATE20".
EOTech 512.A65 1 Reflex Sight
Maximize targeting speed while preserving your peripheral vision with the EOTech® 512.A65 Reflex Sight. It’s designed for anyone needing speed and versatility in close to midrange targeting with true, “both eyes open” display and wide field-of-view. Two brightness adjustments keeps the reticle visible in all weather conditions. Even when obstructed by mud, snow or rain, it’s fully operational.
65 MOA circle with 1 MOA aiming dot reticle
Front window is 1/8″ solid glass, rear is shatter-resistant laminate
Waterproof, submersible to 10′. Fogproof with a nitrogen-purged optical cavity. Temperature range from -40° to +150°F
Scroll through 20 brightness settings for visibility in any light
1/2 MOA click adjustment
Unlimited eye relief
Non-reflective black hardcoat finish and rugged aluminum hood assembly
Uses 2 AA lithium, alkaline or rechargeable batteries (not included) and an auto shutoff feature for up to 1,000 continuous hours of use
Measures only 5.6″ x 2″ x 2.5″h
EOTech 512.A65 1 Reflex Sight
