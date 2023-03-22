|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has in stock and shipping 50 round boxes of the all-new FEDERAL AMMO 22 LR Punch 29Gr FN “Personal Defense” ammo with flat rate shipping at $6.99 each. Buying the right amount makes this a great price.
FEDERAL AMMO 22 LR Punch 29Gr FN “Personal Defense” Ammunition
Self-defense isn’t one size fits all. Punch 22 LR from Federal Premium® uses a first-of-its-kind nickel-plated lead-core bullet pushed at maximum velocities to achieve the deepest penetration through short-barrel handguns. So, whether you want to carry a 22 LR pistol as a backup gun, don’t feel comfortable with centerfire pistols, or simply want to get more versatility from your rimfire,
FEATURES
Maximum velocity for energy and penetration; 1,070 fps through 2-inch barrel handguns, 1,650 fps out of 24-inch rifle barrels
29-grain nickel-plated lead-core bullet
Projectile profile and composition optimized for the deepest penetration through short-barrel handguns
Rigorous function testing ensures reliability
Nickel-plated case for ease of extraction and corrosion resistance
50-count boxes
SPECIFICATIONS
Caliber: 22 LR
Bullet Weight: 29
Bullet Style: Nickel Plated Flat Nose
Muzzle Velocity: 1080
Ballistic Coefficient: .084
Package Quantity: 50
Usage: Personal Defense
Punch makes the 22 LR cartridge a viable choice for the first time ever.
Federal 22 LR Punch 29Gr FN “Personal Defense” Ammo 50rds $6.99 Flat Rate S&H
