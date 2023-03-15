|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Bereli with top-performance self-defense ammo at a great price. One hundred rounds of Federal Premium 9mm Hydra-Shok Tactical 147 Grain Jacket Hollow Point ammunition for just $65.00 with FREE shipping.
Federal Premium 9Mm Hydra-Shok Tactical Ammo
Federal Premium Personal Defense Ammunition is an excellent choice for law enforcement agencies as well as concealed carry permit holders. The unique center-post design of the Hydra-Shok Hollow Point delivers controlled expansion while the notched jacket provides efficient energy transfer for maximum penetration.
Technical Information
- Caliber: 9mm Luger
- Bullet Type: Hydra-Shok Hollow Point
- Bullet Weight: 147 gr
- Muzzle Velocity: 1000
- Muzzle Energy: 326
- Rounds per box: 50
Federal 9mm Hydra-Shok Tactical P9HS2G1 147 gr JHP 50 per box.
Ammo Deal: Federal Premium 9mm Hydra-Shok Tactical Defense Ammo 100pc $65.00 FREE S&H
I’m starting to believe ammolands adds are purposely incorrect. The picture show 1000 round for 80 bucks. When if you read the definition it says 100 rounds.
Y’all are constantly running add where the ammo is either more expensive than billed or the amount you are getting is a lot less.
Hire a proofreader and
Address your mess.
Article title right, but image text is wrong. Would you really believe eight cents a round for some of the most expensive 9mm these days? Even for a moment? Right now I think that eighty cents a round is a fairly decent price despite limited muzzle energy and being previous generation defensive ammo. I’d probably consider some HST at this price, but no way I’m paying for enough of these to function test in my 9mm, plus some to carry and for routine cycling from carrying to practice. My carry ammo stays loaded much to long but even I occasionally… Read more »