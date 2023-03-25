Glock 48, a “Do-Anything” Concealed Carry Handgun Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I’ve been a Glock guy since 2016, carrying, competing, teaching, and more with a variety of Glock handguns. While the ergonomics and visuals were a little lackluster, the massive aftermarket and affordability of parts and accessories won my heart. From the G42 to G34, I’ve owned nearly every 9mm variant and a handful in other calibers. When my wife decided she wanted to get a gun for herself, Glock was naturally one of the top contenders. Eventually, we settled on a G48. Not one to let her have all the fun, I’ve put a fair number of rounds through the gun as well. How does it stack up to its larger brethren?
GLOCK 48
Ergonomics
The Glock 48 is a little bit different from the typical Glock. When viewed in profile, it resembles a G19 in overall size. When looking down the muzzle, or from behind, you’ll instantly see the G48 is slimmer. It features a ten round, single stack magazine, coming in at 0.31” slimmer than the G19. That doesn’t sound like much, but the reduced grip circumference really pays off. This, in addition to a more rounded grip contribute to a gun that is far more usable for everyone who isn’t an average sized man. Even myself, at just over six feet tall, with medium size hands, can appreciate the reduced grip circumference provided by the Glock 48.
Capacity and Why it Matters
The Glock 48 comes standard with single stack 10 round magazines. While this isn’t stellar, it’s not terrible either. In a slightly larger package than typical single stack nines, we’re getting an additional two rounds compared to something like a Smith & Wesson Shield. While there are no average gunfights, we can look at a host of information to make rough estimates of what we may see, while also considering outliers.
Using data from Tom Givens’ students involved shootings, as well as FBI and DEA plainclothes agents, it appears that the average bad guy requires around four rounds to stop being a threat. This same information tells us that roughly 50% of violent encounters involve multiple threats, though the numbers get fuzzier when trying to determine how many “multiple” ends up being. That means that we’ve got a fairly solid chance of requiring at least eight rounds to get out of trouble. With 10+1 in the gun, we’ve got that covered, so long as “multiple” means “two”, and our threats stay within or below the average required rounds.
Ten rounds do not look so hot right now. That being said, we’re not stuck with just ten rounds.
Aftermarket Magazines
Shield Arms makes steel magazines for the G48 and G43x that bump the capacity up to 15 rounds. I snagged a few of those for use in this pistol, but they’ve seen limited use. The catch with those magazines is that they’ll eat away at Glock’s polymer magazine release, eventually causing mags to drop free on their own. This can be remedied with Shield Arms’ metal magazine release, but that will damage OEM magazines. Because of this, shooters must pick one or the other for regular use. We opted for the ten-round Glock magazines, as they’re less expensive and more readily available. That being said, look out for a review on the Shield Arms S15 magazines in the future.
In addition to these new magazines, there are also a variety of magazine extensions available for the Glock 48. These can add anywhere between one and five rounds of capacity to our magazines. Some of these are available for Shield Arms magazines as well, bumping their capacity up to 20 rounds or more.
Sights
Sights are the typical ball and basket found on all Glocks. These have been discarded in favor of milling from ATEi for a Holosun 407K red dot. Blacked-out Ameriglo sights act as a backup for the optic, with the rear sight being moved forward of the Holosun. This reduced size optic is roughly the same size as the Glock 48’s slide, ensuring that the overall profile stays trim. The open emitter optic does very little to increase printing for me, as the housing extends no further than my belt. Moving the rear sight forward helps improve comfort, and adds an extra layer of protection to the Holosun 407K. Though details on that are a topic for another day.
Controls
Controls of the G48 are standard Glock fare. The slide release is small and unobtrusive, making it somewhat difficult to use compared to larger offerings. With a modern, high grip, I often find the slide failing to lock open on empty, as my hand interferes with the slide release.
The magazine release is fairly flush with the frame, reducing the likelihood of inadvertently ejecting a magazine, as is the case with most 4th and 5th generation Glocks. That’s about it for controls. There are no manual safety levers, decockers, or other mechanisms because again, it’s a Glock. The trigger comes in around 5.5 pounds with signature Glock mush and a loud reset. Lefties can swap the magazine release but are out of luck with the slide release. Forward slide serrations were factory standard, allowing for manipulations up front if desired.
Range Time
Range time is split between my wife and I, with her shooting roughly 2/3 of the ammunition through this gun. We fired slightly over 600 rounds prior to mounting the optic. These initial rounds were primarily On Target 115gr FMJ, Browning 115gr FMJ, and a handful of Federal HST 124gr JHP.
Since receiving the milled slide, 862 additional rounds have been fired. This includes:
- 5x Browning 115gr FMJ
- 50x On Target 115gr FMJ
- 50x Speer Lawman 115gr FMJ
- 175x Blazer Brass 115gr FMJ
- 78x Aguila 124gr FMJ
- 491x Blazer Brass 124gr FMJ
- 13x Federal HST 124gr JHP
Those rounds bring the total to somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,300 rounds fired thus far. Excluding stoppages attributable to ammunition problems or user error, reliability has been 100% thus far. The vast majority of rounds have been loaded into OEM magazines. Roughly 200 were loaded into first-generation Shield Arms S15 magazines, which caused zero issues, but were more difficult to seat in the pistol.
Real World Use
The Glock 48 has noticeably more recoil than a G19, but it never gets uncomfortable. This increase in recoil is due to the reduced weight of the gun, as well as reduced surface area for my hands to grasp during shooting. Due to this, I currently see around a 20% reduction in split times with the G48 compared to my G19. On the occasion that times match between the two guns, significantly more focus is required when shooting the G48 compared to larger guns.
Despite this reduction in control at speed, raw accuracy is unaffected. I have fired one of my best 25 yard targets ever using this G48. This occurred during the zeroing process of the Holosun 407K. Shooting five rounds of 124gr Federal HST, I managed a 49-4x out of 50 points on a B8 Repair Center at 25 yards. Additionally, my draw to first shot is comparable with the G48 to larger pistols, since recoil control isn’t a factor.
During my wife’s first shooting class, she managed to get support hand only hits on IPSC steel at 100 yards, further solidifying the shootability of the G48, even for less experienced marksmen. While the Glock 48 may be a smaller gun for my hands, it is solidly in the realm of full-size pistol for many women when considering differences in proportions between the two sexes.
Final Thoughts
Guns in this size category have been making a big splash over the past few years. From the SIG P365XL, to the Springfield Hellcat, the Smith & Wesson CSX, and more, these guns are clearly winners. This reduced size makes for a gun that is more concealable than typical duty size guns without diving into the subcompact realm. This then allows for improved performance on the range, with a few extra rounds to boot.
While the Glock 48 may not enjoy the capacity of its competitors, it still holds its own. With a stellar aftermarket typical of Glock handguns to compliment a solid pistol, the G48 stands as a “do anything” gun, that I’d be comfortable having as my only sidearm.
About Dan Reedy
Dan is an Air Force veteran, avid shooter, and dog dad. With a passion for teaching, he holds instructor certifications from Rangemaster, Agile Training & Consulting, and the NRA. He has trained with Darryl Bolke, Mike Pannone, Craig Douglas, among several other instructors, amassing over 400 hours of professional instruction thus far. In his spare time you’ll find him teaching handgun, shotgun, and less lethal classes.
Dan’s work has been published by Primer Peak, and The Kommando Blog, and he has been featured as a guest on Primary & Secondary.
Glock’s ain’t pretty, but like Toyota Camrys, they just run. I switch between my Gen1 Sig 365 and the Glock 33. Love them both.
I would like to see a sight pic looking down the barrel to see how visible the “back-up” sights are. Are the Ameriglo sights that distracting that they need black-out? I love my G48! Carry it all the time and rarely profile.
The requirement of a self-defense handgun.
It goes bang every time you need it to.
You and It are reasonably accurate.??
It carries enough ammo to get the job done.??
The Glock 48 fits well into these so does dozens of others.
Pick the one you are going to carry and continue on.
This is an incredible EDC gun for just about anyone. I rotate between several G48’s and one G43X and couldn’t be happier.
This is the first time I’ve seen the rear sight in front of the optic. I don’t think I like the idea for the simple fact that the sight radius is not as long as it could be. Shorter sight radius equals less accuracy. When using the red dot, not a problem but, with back up sights, I’m not a fan. If you like it, go for it but, it’s not for me.
A couple of benefits to moving the rear sight in front of the optic: 1) helps protect the optic from impacts. Usually more of a factor with taller sights, so that is somewhat negligible here since the 407K is so short. 2) Prevents the window and reticle from being obscured by the rear sight. Can also help improve target focus since the rear isn’t in the way. Overall the sight radius isn’t terribly short. It’s still behind the barrel hood, which is keeping you on par with a lot of smaller pistols, especially with the longer barrel length of the… Read more »
Dan, did ATEi do the milling for moving the rear sight forward as well? Also, did you go with red or green for your Holosun? Finally, what holster are you using for IWB carry? I have some Gen 1 and Gen 2 Shield Arms mags and am planning to use them.
ATEI did all of the slide work, including moving the iron sights and refinishing the slide afterwards.
The optic is a red dot, I don’t have any experience with green dots outside of the MRO which was closer to yellow.
Holster was initially a Dark Star Gear Orion, but is now a KSG Armory Lexington, which is my preferred holster for both this and my double stack Glocks. When I have the G48 on a PHLster Enigma it rides in a JM Custom Kydex ES Shell, which is optimized for the Enigma.
I carry the G48 with Shield mags, and it is a fabulous semi-concealment pistol. But I still wish Glock made a single stack .45 ACP variant. Glocks shine in bigger, better cslibers; .45, 10mm.
They do, the 36 is a single stack .45 that weighs less than 20 oz.
I meant variant of the G48’s “slim” platform.
43x is a much better carry piece for concealing – shorter barrel and the same mag capacity with the same slimness.
Shorter barrel actually doesn’t do much for concealment when worn IWB, especially on an average size male. Often times a shorter barrel length can have a negative effect. This is known as the keel principle. PHLster has a great video explaining it. Essentially there is nothing below the belt line to ballast the weight of the magazine, which then causes the grip to tip outwards. A longer muzzle, such as a G48 length holster with a G43, or a G19 length with a G26 helps to mitigate that problem. It can also provide space for a wedge to work more… Read more »
It’s only half an inch longer. I carry a G48 and love it. The Ameriglo sights are good, especially in daylight. The G43 carries well, and is more concealable, but it only holds 6+1. The G48 does stick down below the belt line, but so does the G43. About the only gun that feels so good in the hand is the French 35A, and I don’t have one of them.
The aftermarket glock triggers (alum) are amazing, along will the other mods, however I will never use another titanium striker in one after multiple light strikes. The rest of the upgrades turns the glock into the best striker fired handgun on the market hands down imo. 2.5lb trigger, FIRM and resets like 1/8”?? Just amazing aftermarket triggers available now.
My EDC is a G26 with blueprinted action and guide rod laser. Weighs 26 oz with 12 in the mag and one in the pipe.
Yeah I was going to buy a Glock 48 or 43x but it will be a Springfield Hellcat Pro now because everyone else is coming out with innovative new products while Glock sleeps! I like how you have the rear sight ahead of the RDS that’s how I have my G19 gen 5.
This isn’t the first time Glock was behind the curve, they’re not much in the way of innovation. Like how the G42 came out years after the LCP. Or the G43 years after the Shield, PPS, etc. Maybe one day they’ll do something along the lines of a P365 or Hellcat, but it likely won’t be for a while.
Does this mean that there’s finally a Glock that you don’t have to upgrade to get it to work? Gee, that’s quite an accomplishment for Glock.
Odd, I have been using Glocks for 30+ years and the only one needing fixing was the first gen M19. That was when Glock had a recall on the G17 and G19. That was over 30 years ago.
To me, buying a Glock over a Sig, S&W, or Springfield, is like buying an iPhone over a Android: you have to pay more to get close to equal features to a cheaper Android. But you are paying for the name – and the abundance of expensive after-market accessories for it. And for equal priced items, you’re getting far less performance (in handguns: inferior triggers, modularity, etc). Glocks were indeed REVOLUTIONARY at their inception – but now they are overpriced polymer striker-fired handguns like all others… with increasingly less innovation than other manufacturers. They are behind the curve, but due… Read more »
Why doesn’t the MFG’s ask More from The Majority of the People THEIR Opinion of “A Ideal hand Gun”? = IMO> conceal & carry weapon should be Light in weight> 24 oz. Max < Barrel Length 3- 5/8″ MAX / Lowest Bore Access As Possible! FULL LENGTH Rails! (as the 1911)! In other words > make the TOP AIRCRAFT ALUMINUM FRAME / QUALITY FLAT FACE TRIGGER (1/8 TAKEUP – NO HARD WALL !- CRISP BREAK- LIGHT RESET MINIMUM OF 12 ROUND MAGAZINE.NO Captured Recoil! Ideally I would say A All Metal frame Design (skeletal design – with Polymer Wrap around… Read more »
Holy cow!
Sounds like Dr. Frankenstein’s monster.
An expensive monster at that.
With counter productive requirements. 9mm ballistics suffer from shorter barrels. Like shooting 357 from a 2” snubby – just why?
48 conceals really easy with an IWB holster. For me bigger issue is spare magazine. Thought I’d be able to carry 20 rd extended but it wants to tip out too much. Instead I only carry a second 15 round mag.