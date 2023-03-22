A New Vehicle Rifle Rack from Grey Man Tactical

Lafayette, LA – Grey Man Tactical, a leading provider of mounting solutions introduces the all-new Vehicle Rifle Rack – Rubber Clamps + 12.25 X 21 RMP [Nut & Bolt], removing the need for backer plates. The package is designed to provide optimal storage solutions, while reliably and securely transporting firearms and gear within a vehicle. The compact design of the 12.25 X 21 RMP provides a smaller profile than the previous 15.25 X 25 RMP Vehicle Rifle Rack Package.

Grey Man Tactical Vehicle Rifle Rack

The updated RMP design allows rubber clamps to be mounted without the use of aluminum RMP Backer Plates, using integrated slots.

The Vehicle Rifle Rack – Rubber Clamps + 12.25 X2 1RMP™ is built to last and withstand the toughest conditions from everyday use. Rubber Clamps are designed to securely hold your firearm in place, preventing any shifting during transportation.

“We are thrilled to offer gun owners a reliable and secure way to transport their firearm in their vehicle,” said Grey Man Tactical CEO, Paul Capdepon. “The Vehicle Rifle Rack is an excellent solution for those who need to stow their firearm while driving, while also having quick access at a moment’s notice.”

The Vehicle Rifle Rack – Rubber Clamps + 12.25 X 21 RMP [Nut & Bolt] contents include:

QTY 1 – 12.25 X 21 RMP

QTY 1 – Buckle Loop-Around + D-Ring RMP Strap Black [Headrest]

QTY 1 – Buckle Loop-Around RMP Strap [Seat Bottom]

QTY 1 – QuickFist Go Between Clamp-Enlarged [Handguard]

QTY 1 – QuickFist Original Clamp [Buffer Tube]

As aluminum costs continue to rise, Grey Man Tactical seeks new ways to keep costs down, starting with this brand-new configuration with integrated slots to secure your gear.

MSRP $124.99

For more information on the Vehicle Rifle Rack – Rubber Clamps + 12.25 X 21 RMP [Nut & Bolt], visit www.greymantactical.com.

GMT Guarantee:

Grey Man Tactical warranties its products against defects in workmanship and materials. If you have a defective product, we will gladly replace it at no cost to you. This does not apply to third party products.

About GMT:

In 2012, Paul Capdepon lived in an area where he preferred the contents of his personal gear to not be known. He carried a nondescript commuter-style backpack and wanted the ability to organize EDC-type gear. Not finding a suitable option, Paul decided to adapt the traditional MOLLE-style grid and designed the first Rigid MOLLE Panel to insert into any backpack with a 15″ laptop sleeve.

After receiving interest in the Rigid MOLLE Panel Paul had made for his own gear, he decided to launch a basic website in 2014 to begin selling them. Paul worked with local manufacturers from his home state of Louisiana as the demand for expanding the range of RMP™ sizes quickly increased. GMT™ has performed extensive testing and evaluations in the most adverse and demanding conditions. GMT then incorporated customer feedback to optimize performance in creating a dependable organizational platform.

The RMP Series has since been utilized by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies – specifically the DOS, DOJ, DHS, FBI, USMS, USBP, NYPD and LAPD to US Armed Forces, including the US Army, USAF, USN, USMC, USCG and USSOCOM – with implementation in missions assigned across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and surrounding areas of operation. As a result, the RMP Series has yielded over 1,000 Five Star Reviews in our efforts to make critical gear rapidly accessible.

It is our ongoing passion to serve the prepared citizens, outdoorsmen, Law Enforcement, First Responders and Armed Forces communities, and we look forward to continuing to create gear that enables you to perform at the highest standard.

For more information, please visit: www.greymantactical.com

