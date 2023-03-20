Gun Deals: HI-POINT 9TS Carbine 9mm 10rd Semi-Auto Rifle $319.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has the HI-POINT 9TS Carbine 9mm 16.5″ 10 round Semi-Auto Rifle for just $319.99 with FREE shipping. Merica YEeeah!

HI-POINT 9TS Carbine 9mm 16.5″ 10rd Semi-Auto Rifle

Hi-Point’s 995TS 9mm carbine has an all-weather, polymer skeletonized stock with an internal recoil buffer, multiple Weaver-style rails, a sling, swivels, and scope base. It has a quick on/off thumb safety, grip-mounted clip release, last round lock open feature, and fully adjustable sights (post front, peep rear). The 995TS carbine has a 16.5″ barrel for an OAL of 31″. Hi-Point produces affordable, American-made firearms featuring 100% American parts and assembly. Hi-Point carbines are +P rated and accept all factory ammunition.

SPECIFICATIONS

Brand Hi-Point

Series Carbine

Caliber 9mm Luger

Model 995TS

Stock Finish Group American Flag

Capacity 10+1

Stock Material Synthetic

Action Semi-Auto

OAL 31″

Hand Right

Sights Adjustable Post Front, Peep Rear

Barrel Finish Black

Muzzle No Muzzle Device

Magazine Type OEM

Grips OD Green American Flag

Receiver Material Steel

Safety Manual Thumb

Stock Description Fixed Skeletonized

Barrel Length 16.50″

Max Capacity 10

Receiver Finish OD Green American Flag

Weight 6.25 lbs

Stock Finish OD Green American Flag

This model features OD Green American Flag finish on the stock with black metal finish and includes a 10-round magazine. (The mag will not work with the C9 model)