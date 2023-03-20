|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has the HI-POINT 9TS Carbine 9mm 16.5″ 10 round Semi-Auto Rifle for just $319.99 with FREE shipping. Merica YEeeah!
HI-POINT 9TS Carbine 9mm 16.5″ 10rd Semi-Auto Rifle
Hi-Point’s 995TS 9mm carbine has an all-weather, polymer skeletonized stock with an internal recoil buffer, multiple Weaver-style rails, a sling, swivels, and scope base. It has a quick on/off thumb safety, grip-mounted clip release, last round lock open feature, and fully adjustable sights (post front, peep rear). The 995TS carbine has a 16.5″ barrel for an OAL of 31″. Hi-Point produces affordable, American-made firearms featuring 100% American parts and assembly. Hi-Point carbines are +P rated and accept all factory ammunition.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Brand Hi-Point
- Series Carbine
- Caliber 9mm Luger
- Model 995TS
- Stock Finish Group American Flag
- Capacity 10+1
- Stock Material Synthetic
- Action Semi-Auto
- OAL 31″
- Hand Right
- Sights Adjustable Post Front, Peep Rear
- Barrel Finish Black
- Muzzle No Muzzle Device
- Magazine Type OEM
- Grips OD Green American Flag
- Receiver Material Steel
- Safety Manual Thumb
- Stock Description Fixed Skeletonized
- Barrel Length 16.50″
- Max Capacity 10
- Receiver Finish OD Green American Flag
- Weight 6.25 lbs
- Stock Finish OD Green American Flag
This model features OD Green American Flag finish on the stock with black metal finish and includes a 10-round magazine. (The mag will not work with the C9 model)
Gun Deals: HI-POINT 9TS Carbine 9mm 10rd Semi-Auto Rifle $319.99 FREE S&H
