By Lt. Col. T. Mark McCurley with Kevin Maurer

USA -(AmmoLand.com)- In September 2011, with Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden both dead, the United States pinpointed American-born terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki as priority target number one.

In order to eliminate the threat, Air Force Lt. Col. T. Mark McCurley and his squadron were called upon to turn their RPAs’ main function as tracking and surveillance devices into strategic weapons. Much was resting on the mission—al-Awlaki was the face of al-Qaeda propaganda, and his loss would have serious repercussions in AQ’s recruitment efforts. The Air Force had only a limited amount of time and firepower—it was up to McCurley and his Predators to neutralize the threat before al-Awlaki disappeared underground forever.

HUNTER KILLER: The True Story of the Drone Mission that Killed Anwar Al-Awlaki (trade paperback, 10/18/16) is the first-ever inside look at the U.S. military’s secretive Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) program. Commonly referred to as drones, RPAs are a mysterious and headline-making tool in the military’s counter-terrorism arsenal. Their story has been pieced together by technology reporters, major newspapers, and on-the-ground accounts from the Middle East, but it has never been fully told by an insider. Lt. Col. McCurley spent a decade flying Predators and Reapers, during which he developed some of the tactics used by the program, wrote the first tactical manual used to fly the Predator, and witnessed the RPA’s evolution into the most sought-after aircraft in the war.

HUNTER KILLER is also the first book to reveal riveting details unknown to the general public about the hunt for Awlaki, the “bin Laden of the internet” who was a direct influence on the Boston Marathon bombers and convicted Fort Hood Shooter Nadal Hisan, from early on when Predators tracked Awlaki’s daily habits, all the way up to a gripping blow-by-blow of the day he was eliminated by a Predator airstrike. The success of that mission, credited to the squadron directly under the command of McCurley, marked a noticeable shift in American military operations.

No book has ever told this story of the drones and the pilots who fly them. Until now.

“A veteran’s gritty, engrossing account of America’s RPA service in today’s far-flung conflicts.” —Library Journal (starred review) “An Air Force veteran tells an exciting tale of tracking terrorist leaders by remote piloted aircraft, the future of military aviation… An illuminating tale of a pilot on the cutting edge.” —Kirkus Reviews

About the author:

LT. COL. T. MARK McCURLEY is a retired Air Force pilot and former intelligence operator. In 2003, he volunteered for the secretive Predator program, deploying five times to Iraq, Afghanistan, and other locations, where he has flown the MQ-1 Predator and the MQ-9 Reaper, accruing more than one thousand combat hours in flight.

KEVIN MAURER is an award-winning journalist and the bestselling coauthor, with Mark Owen, of No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That Killed Osama bin Laden. He has covered special operations forces for a decade.