U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- KYGUNCO has a great deal on the Kel-Tec SUB 2000 Folding 9mm Carbine for just $359.99 after an MFG rebate and FREE shipping. This is an excellent price on a popular carbine, don’t miss out. Read AmmoLand’s gun review of the Kel-Tec SUB 2000 Folding 9mm Carbine online.
To get this price buy the product on sale at Kentucky Gun Co and then follow this link to apply for your KelTec Rebate Check in the mail.
The Kel-Tec SUB-2000 is a self-loading carbine for pistol cartridges. The SUB-2000 has a greatly enhanced accuracy and extended range compared to a handgun. The superior precision is also very useful against small or partially covered targets at shorter range. The amount of training to master the SUB-2000 is only a fraction of that required for a handgun. The SUB-2000 has been developed from Kel-Tec’s highly successful SUB-9 rifle. Although retaining some features of the old rifle, the SUB-2000 is a completely new design. Emphasis has been put on consumer safety, but without impeding the performance. Polymers are used to a large extent, resulting in increased durability and reduced price.
The bolt can be locked in the rear position by the operating handle. The main safety is of protected push bolt type disconnecting the trigger bar and interlocking the hammer and sear. By rotating the barrel upwards and back, the SUB-2000 can be reduced to a size of 16.25” x 7” to facilitate secure storage and utilize the internal deployment lock which is operated by a proprietary key. The rear sight is of aperture type and the fluorescent front sight can be adjusted for windage and elevation.
This 9mm SUB-2000 is configured with Glock 17-Round 9mm Magazines.
KEL-TEC SUB-2000 GEN2 SPECIFICATIONS
- Grip/Mag Model: Glock 17
- Finish: Blued metal; Black polymer
- Blowback operated semi-auto
- Push-bolt safety
- Bolt can be locked in rear position
- Impact modified glass-reinforced Zytel polymer receiver, stock & forend
- M-LOK slotted forend w/integrated top & bottom Picatinny rails
- Folding, 3-position stock w/single point sling loop attachment & 1.25″ wide sling loop slot & Picatinny bottom rail
- 16.25″ threaded barrel rotates upwards & back for easy storage size (16.25″x7″)
- Removable thread protector
- Aperture-type rear sight
- Fully-adjustable AR-style metal front sight
- Accepts most double-stack handgun mags
- Easy disassembly without tools
- Overall Length: 29.25″-30.50″
- Weight: 4.25 lbs.
The SUB-2000 can easily be disassembled for cleaning or inspection without tools.
I guess I should he thankful your “review” last week for this gun, reposted from 4 months prior, which was itself reposted from 2 years earlier, wasn’t posted on the SAME day as the advertisement that motivated you to repost it. Still shady, but not AS bad looking since you spaced them out. Small steps.
You can find better deals if you shop around. (guns.deals)
90% plastic, EASY to break front sight… NFW !!!!
Funny that all this Kel Tec weaponry is showing back up here in The States. I thought Kel Tec was sending all of their stuff to Ukraine to help defend the Zelenskyy – Biden regime.
I have a gen 1 .40 caliber and the problem I see that Ruger just overcame is the direction it folds won’t let you use a sight like the one in the picture without clearance issues.
I have no inclination whatsoever to buy one of these, but for the benefit of those who do, I have a question. Why configure it around a G-17 magazine? As such, only G-17 mags or larger will work with this gun. A friend who bought one a few years back was disappointed when he could only find the G-17 version. This knocks carriers of G-19’s out from using their belt-carried mags unless they choose to carry G-17 mags as spares. Yes, the same argument could be made for making it in a G-26 mag configuration but admittedly, the G-26 grip… Read more »
i suggest you pick up one of these. i shot the crap out of my gen 1 sub2k and really like it. it is a firearm that my wife can hit the target with, very low recoil, sights are accurate, i can use most of my other glock magazines except for my 26 mags. want to get a pivoting sight mount so i can put on a red dot on for quicker sight acquisition than using the standard sights. tried their pistols pf9 and 11 but didn’t like them but still want to check out the p50 and the pmr30.
Have you tried, or can you guess whether a 45 degree offset picatinny rail could be added? Would it then be possible to mount an RDS on that rail segment, AND get reasonable shoulder mount with rotated weapon? Would rather get version using M&P magazines as I’ve already got quite a few of those which I rarely use. Like glock 32round magazines are available and appropriate for a long gun – though slightly clumsy in handgun. I consider the extended (32rd) mags appropriate for reloads but not for concealed carry in weapon. Even on belt, length can make them a… Read more »